El Planteo – Mature information for a green world

Gigi Hadid she has been fairly quiet about her relationship with marijuana. One of the most incriminating pieces of evidence of her is a photo of her walking around with a cannabis leaf pendant. But this is not very conclusive evidence.

The media rn: Marijuana use has made Zayn Malik ‘aggressive,’ ‘paranoid’…and it’s been difficult for gigi 🙁 Also gigi wearing a marijuana necklace: pic.twitter.com/BaU225FN4c — A (@zaynvinyl) November 3, 2021

However, her former partner, Zayn Malik, he did talk about joint. In a conversation with Evening Standard Back in 2016, Zayn explained that he and Hadid lived together and that smoking marijuana helped him be creative.

“The joint is also part of my life for certain things,” he said. “I find that it helps me to be creative. Some people say it kills your ambition, others say it destroys your personality. Personally, I haven’t had any of those experiences.”

The other connection between Gigi Hadid and weed was when she attended a cannabis gem launch in 2016. The event, held in Beverly Hills, was meant to spark conversation about cannabis. Among the celebrities in attendance were Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens. According to hollywoodreporterHadid was seen looking with interest at vaporizers and cannabis-themed clothing.

So: does Gigi Hadid smoke weed?

While we can’t say for sure that Hadid smokes joint, we can take a guess and say that it definitely doesn’t bother her.

Via The Fresh Toast, translated by El Planteo.

Photo by LOVE Magazine, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Edited in Canva by El Planteo