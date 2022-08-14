El Planteo – Mature information for a green world

As the legalization of marijuana moves around the world, who wouldn’t want to know how the movie stars and artists of our childhoods related to cannabis and what it meant to their careers and/or personal lives and struggles?

For this reason, we bring you this list of stars of Disney (NYSE: DIS) that reveal exactly what kind of relationship they have with marijuana.

Former Disney stars talk about Marijuana

Miley Cyrus

Photo by Melissa Rose, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Destiny Hope Cyruswhich legally changed its name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008, was the face of Hannah Montana of Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011. And a curious fact: Dolly Parton She is the godmother of Miley Cyrus.

Ever since adult-use marijuana became legal in California, Miley Cyrus has been outspoken about cannabis and the negative stigma surrounding it.

“I don’t smoke joint when I work, only in my free time!” Cyrus told The Sun in 2018. “When I’m just working I don’t think I’m functioning at my highest level, smartest, most able to be aware and present.”

Before that, Miley used to be one of the biggest stoners of the world of music.

However, to late 2021 told Jimmy Fallon that I had given up marijuana completely after performing an SNL skit alongside famous stoner Pete Davidson. That night, after recording, they both got a tattoo that said “We, the Babies” (in honor of a gag of that show). Cyrus recounted that the next day she gave up the weed and spoke of the strange dreams she had.

“I dreamed that I was dying for some reason during my monologue on Saturday Night Live. That I was so high I just died«. Perhaps these vivid dreams were part of the THC detoxification process, which often leads to such symptoms (if you want to know more about marijuana withdrawal symptoms, click here).

However, he clarified that he knows that no one has ever died from smoking too much marijuana. not against it either He doesn’t speak ill of the joint, simply lived through times of abuse and dependency that they did not bring him benefits and he has chosen not to use it anymore. There is nothing wrong with that.

Bella Thorne

Actress, singer, writer, author and businesswoman Bella Thorne is another of the celebrities that promotes the cannabis industry. The young philanthropist became an ambassador for DRIHPa brand of ecological hemp clothing and accessories, along with the models Rachel Cook Y Jay Alvarrez. The DRIHP hemp clothing line, launched by the founder of Clone Connect, Luke Dandrea, uses 1/20 of the amount of water used to grow and process traditional cotton fabrics.

Thorn, author of Life of a Wannabe Mogul and co-founder of the cannabis and CBD brand Forbidden Flowershas millions of followers on both Instagram and Twitter. His influence on social media raises awareness of hemp as an alternative to other less sustainable textiles.

Thorne highlighted that hemp is vital to saving the planet. “If you can change one person’s opinion, you can help change the world,” he said. Forbes listed Thorne as a trailblazer in Hollywood and entertainment in its 30 Under 30 Class of 2022.

Demi lovato

Photo by Lunchbox LP, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The actress and singer Demetria Devonne Lovato alias Demi lovato, born in New Mexico, came out as non-binary in 2021.

[N. de E.: Una persona no binaria es aquella que no se identifica ni con el género femenino ni con el masculino. En inglés, existen pronombres neutros que facilitan la gramática (they, them), pero no así en español. Por este motivo, preferimos referirnos a Lovato usando lenguaje inclusivo].

He began his career in show business at the age of ten in Barney & Friends. Later, Lovato acted as a guest on television dramas Just Jordan Y Prison Break. In 2007, she moved to Disney Channelwhere he starred Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. In September 2008, she released her first album, Don’t Forgetwhich debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200.

After an apparent overdose, he turned to a method they call “California Sober”, where you drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, but nothing else. Later, he expressed through his networks that he no longer worked for him. I no longer support the method California Sober«, Lovato wrote last December.

«Sober Sober is the only way to be for me. The best way to do it, and the easiest way to do something more authentic, is to do it clean and sober. I made this album clean and sober,” Lovato told Jimmy Fallon when they presented their latest album The Tonight Show in June.

Britney Spears



Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

In 2009at 28 years old, his opinion about marijuana was not the best. While performing in Vancouver, BC, Britney Spears reportedly stopped the show due to heavy marijuana smoke surrounding the stage. And, after performing the final encore, the Princess of Pop came off stage and said: “Thank you Vancouver. They are beautiful. Please drive carefully. Don’t smoke weed!”

Years later, during an appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show” in 2016at 35, Britney Spears talked a little more about his past with marijuana and talked about his time in Las Vegas.

“I am aware of the level of party that is handled [en Las Vegas], a lot of people are very intoxicated at my shows. In fact, I got high just from contact with the smoke. [en un espectáculo]”, said. “I haven’t smoked weed since I was like 17. and suddenly, towards the end of the show, the high It was so loud that I couldn’t function, just because of the smoke, I thought, “Oh my God.” I had to leave. I just said ‘I can’t do it.’”

Evidently, Brittney Spears is not a fan of marijuana, But at least he has tried it.

Joe Jonas

Photo by samborowski, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Joe Jonas, born in Arizona, is a singer, musician, actor and dancer. He is a member of the pop-rock band Hermanos Jonas with his brothers Kevin Y Nick Jonasand is the lead singer of the band DNCE. As an actor, Jonas played Shane Gray in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and Joseph Lucas in the Disney Channel series JONAS. In 2011, she released her first and only solo album, fast life.

In 2013, Joe revealed in an interview that smoked marijuana for the first time with Miley Cyrus and his ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato (also former Disney stars) when they were teenagers: “I must have been 17 or 18 years old. I tried it and it was fine,” Jonas said. “I don’t even smoke weed that often anymore.”

Justin Timberlake

Photo by Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Justin Timberlake It is known for many reasons. He was a child star in mickey mouse clubhouse, controversial singer, ex-boyfriend of Britney Spearsand scandalized the world with his performance in the 38th edition of the Super Bowl, together with Janet Jackson. also fell in love with Cameron Diaz, but, since 2012, he is married to Jessica Biell.

Years ago, Justin Timberlake admitted that he smoked marijuana to get out of his own head. “The only thing that marijuana does for me is that it makes me stop thinking”the former Disney star told Playboy (NYSE: PLBY) on one occasion. “Sometimes my brain that needs to be turned off. There are people who are better placed.”

Vanessa Hudgens

Photo by Eryn Johnstone, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Vanessa Hudgens, another of the most recognizable faces of Disney, rose to fame with the series High School Musical. Recently, he carved out a niche with Princess Switcha Christmas movie Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).

In 2014, Hudgens made headlines when she decided to go for a run in a cannabis-themed t-shirt. The controversy was sparked when, upon careful examination, the shirt read “wet” (wet) and had a strong resemblance to the Disney logo. “The history of cannabis is fascinating to me,” Hudgens told Hollywood Reporter. “It’s mind-boggling to me how many people are incarcerated for non-violent possession.”

In 2019, Hudgens participated in the opening of the Weedmaps Museum Of Weed in Los Angeles. “It’s really important to educate yourself as well, and I think this museum is going to kind of debunk this mysticism that’s been around,” Hudgens said at the time.

