El Pozo Alimentación and Cefusa measure animal welfare thanks to the development of the ClearFarm project

The purpose of this innovative initiative is to design a European reference platform to guarantee animal welfare throughout the livestock production chain, providing information on it both to the members of the food chain themselves and to final consumers.

El Pozo Alimentación and Cefusa are working, with the University of Murcia and the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​on the ClearFarm project with the aim of scientifically measuring the degree of welfare of farm animals and thus achieving sustainable production of pigs and cattle. dairy on a European scale.

During the second stage of the project, El Pozo Alimentación and Cefusa have made progress in research and fine-tuning of new procedures that make it possible to objectively measure both the health status of pigs on the farm and their animal welfare throughout the entire life. the productive process. In this sense, two lines of work are being followed aimed at achieving a more sustainable pig production. The first, based on the concept of precision farming, to achieve real-time monitoring of animal welfare, through the use of latest generation electronic sensors. The second, focused on the development of a method for evaluating the absence of animal suffering through the non-invasive analysis of physiological biomarkers of animal stress.

The incorporation of all the information that is being generated in a digital platform will ultimately allow validating the functionality and usefulness of both strategies. The objective is that the digital platform, through the use of an appropriate algorithm and once connected, provides useful and understandable information to both the farmer and the consumer to facilitate their decision making.

This project, which began in 2019 and will last four years, has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. 862919.