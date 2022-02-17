‘El Pozolero’, the bricklayer who dissolved at least 300 people in acid, could go free | News Univision Latin America

Fernando Ocegueda, president of the group, affirms that Meza was sentenced for criminal association, organized crime and clandestine burial, and adds that the time he has already spent in jail could allow him to be released in the near future, despite the fact that the man is still He has not received a sentence. “The total sentence for all these crimes is 10 years, so [cuando reciba la sentencia] it is already in the terms so that it reaches freedom”.