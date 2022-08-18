El Puma explains why he suspended his concert in Barquisimeto

After his successful presentation in the Ríos Reyna room of the Teresa Carreño Theater, José Luis Rodríguez, El Puma, had to appear in Barquisimeto, Lara state, this Saturday (July 30). The event, however, had to be suspended.

The interpreter of hits like “Hold hands” went to his social networks to tell his followers why that decision was made, after rumors spread that he was facing health problems again.

Hello friends, this is a message for the people of Barquisimeto, our beloved Barquisimeto. Unfortunately, the flight connections were impossible for me to reach you, and we are simply going to postpone the date », the artist said on his Instagram profile.

no date yet

Next, El Puma emphasized to his fans that the event was only postponed, not cancelled. “The people who bought the tickets, keep them because we are going to do that show. I don’t know the exact date, but we’re going to do it, God willing », he pointed out.

And he added: “One day we will again have that direct connection with Venezuela, to find the necessary flights to reach you.”

It should be noted that the singer also has a concert scheduled in Valencia, Carabobo state. That show should be held on August 6.

The artist also commented that he is in Argentina due to the television project that began last Monday (July 25). «I am here in Buenos Aires, doing a very, very important, very nice television program,’sing with me now‘, with Marcelo Tinelli, on the El Trece channel, that is why I am so well in Buenos Aires, but I do not lose faith and hope that we will see each other in Barquisimeto, “he said.

The post immediately accumulated various comments from his followers on the social network of the camera, some in a humorous tone, others of concern for other dates.

“Buy a private plane. A Batti-puma”; «Hello, my Puma, I wish you are well, I know you are. And the one from Valencia if you are going to present it? »; “I want oneoooooooo, see you God wants in Valencia, on August 6”; “And Maracaibo?🌞”; “That’s how Puma will be. How nice to see you so well!! And also, what a pleasure to be able to follow you on the program ‘Canta Conmigo’. A kiss from Mexico»; and “There was a rumor that you had canceled your presentation because you were sick. Thank God I see that you are well and that makes me very happy, ”were some of the comments left to him.

It is worth noting that in addition to this clarification, the vocalist took advantage of his profile on the aforementioned social network to congratulate his youngest daughter, Génesis Rodríguez, on her 35th birthday.