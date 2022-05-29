El Puma is preparing a miniseries about his life

José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma” announced that a mini-series or mini-documentary about his life is being prepared, in which very personal and even secret things about him will be revealed, but he mentioned that the project is still in its infancy.

“El Puma” gave a press conference to the media in the city of Puebla to announce the show that it will present this Wednesday, May 25, in the Auditorium of the University Cultural Complex of the BUAP, at 8:30 p.m., in the who promised to give a great show for the people of Puebla to enjoy.

“El Puma” said regarding his miniseries that he is still in preparation plans, so the cast is not yet available, but he announced that his daughter Genesis asked to play her grandmother, that is, the singer’s mother in the part of the story as a child, but he’s also not sure who would play him.

He also stressed that very intimate, private things and even his secrets will be revealed in this project, but he insisted that it is still being planned, so he cannot provide more information, he only assured that he is interested in carrying it out. So it only remains to wait to see it on the screen.

Regarding his show, he mentioned that he hopes to “grab the hands” of the people of Puebla, see them, remember them and spend an incredible night because that feeling of freedom has also returned to him, of expansion after two years of confinement and of not being able to appear in a scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic. He even pointed out that he feels like the Genie of the Lamp, when he comes out of confinement.

Finally, he rejected that he is going to change his style or musical genre, since he is a singer who belongs to the group of romantic artists, his style is romantic-rhythmic so he does not have to change it, much less do things that for now are trendy.

“El Puma” will be presented this Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. in the Auditorium of the University Cultural Complex. Tickets can be purchased at Superboletos and the price is as follows:

Grand VIP $2950

VIP$2350

Preferred $1950

Central Window $1490

Side window $1350

Silver $850