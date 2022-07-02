“El Puma”, proud because his daughter Genesis is part of the new season of The Umbrella Academy

“Today is the world premiere of the third season of The Umbrella Academy in Netflix. How proud to see you there my girl genius”, the singer and also an actor wrote excitedly Jose Luis Rodriguez, better known as “The Puma”regarding the participation of his daughter Genesis Rodriguez in the series.

“Now I’m a fan of Number 5, Sloane ”, highlighted the happy dad on his official Instagram account and showed that the jacket he was wearing had his daughter Geni’s name embroidered. The actress shared her father’s post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “My biggest fan (My biggest fan). I love you, The Cougar.”

Sloane Hargreeves

Genésis Rodríguez, the daughter of “El Puma” joined the third season of The Umbrella Academy. She personifies Sloane Hargreevesthe number 5 of the Sparrow Academy, whom his father José Luis Rodríguez, a few months ago defined on his Instagram account as: “Number Five: bold, sensual, rebellious, free and magical. Congratulations my girl!”

The actress Genesis Rodriguez participated in several telemundo soap operas and he also had his time in Hollywood. The daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez born in july 1987in Florida, United States, and they say that since she was a child she was inclined towards acting.

The science fiction series The Umbrella Academy is about a dysfunctional family of superheroes. It is based on the texts of Gerard Way and Gabriela Ba and the protagonists are Tom Hopper, Elliot Page, David Castañeda. The first season premiered in 2019 and this third saga brings 10 episodes.