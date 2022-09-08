El Roble’s grandparents inside enjoyed a movie show in La Barraca

They celebrate the anniversary week of the Organic Law for the Comprehensive Care and Development of Older Adults.

The grandfathers and grandmothers that make up the Elderly Adults Committee of the El Roble sector inside San Félix enjoyed a function this Wednesday at the Fundación La Barraca movie theater.

The activity is part of an agenda that began this week to celebrate the anniversary of the enactment of the Organic Law for the Comprehensive Care and Development of Older Adults and which also includes talks on health, talks, outdoor games, dance and a share.

The movie they enjoyed was “Fashion Intern” (2015) starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, which tells the story of a widowed and retired man who decides at the age of 70 to apply to be an intern in a successful retail clothing company. Internet.

The generational shock, the message that all older adults deserve respect and their considered wisdom were some of the conclusions reached by the more than 15 attendees at the event.

The activity was organized with the support of Tania Rivas, social promoter of the Secretary for the Elderly of the Government of Bolívar state. “It is the message that we want to give, that we all know the importance of our older adults, of involving them, valuing them, respecting them and not isolating them,” says Rivas.

In the opinion of Lourdes Carvajal and Sonia Contreras, two of the participants, these types of activities are important for the recreation and sharing of the grandparents. “On Tuesday we shared a moment of traditional games in the El Roble square, many shared their stories from when they were boys or jokes and we laughed a lot, we cleared our minds,” says Contreras.

They started as a club 5 years ago with 35 members but stopped activities due to the pandemic until they were able to resume meetings in 2022 and they hope that the visits previously organized by the Armonía Foundation will be reactivated.

They thanked Fundación La Barraca for allowing them to visit its spaces, which are cultural heritage for the city and which places cinema and theater performances at an affordable cost within the reach of the residents of San Félix.

Instagram @fundacionlabarraca

