El Salvador: 20 new schools with profits in Bitcoin

In El Salvador, country where Bitcoin is legal, will be built 20 schools thanks to the profits of FIDEBITCOIN, the Trust for the adoption of the crypto queen. President Nayib Bukele wants to support the country’s education thanks to BTC.

Less than 2 months after the legalization of BTC as the country’s currency, Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, has revealed that he wants to build the new 20 schools.

The project will be paid for with profits from FIDEBITCOIN, the trust fund created to help make bitcoin fiat money.

that’s how Bukele describes the whole:

#ChivoPets | “Cuando se hizo este proyecto no habíamos ganado tanto dinero en el FIDEBITCOIN as hemos ganado ahora. Así que hemos decidido hacer las 20 primeras Escuelas Bitcóin “: President of the Republic, @nayibbukele. pic.twitter.com/PsQPlMcda9 – Secretaría de Prensa de la Presidencia (@SecPrensaSV) November 2, 2021

“When this project was done, we hadn’t earned as much money in FIDEBITCOIN as we have now. So we decided to make the top 20 Bitcoin schools. “

The construction of the 20 new schools with bitcoin profits comes to support the education of the country, and it adds to the 400 schools of the My New School program, among others.

The other public works already planned

The 20 new schools add to a series of public works that Bukele has already mentioned he wants to do.

In fact, at the beginning of last month, they were established $ 4 million in Bitcoin profits, also from FIDEBITCOIN, for open a veterinary hospital in El Salvador. Already at that moment, Bukele had confirmed that since BTC had risen in value, there was a “surplus” of $ 4 million that could be used without affecting the amount of the trust.

Not only that, in another tweet, Bukele would also have specified that is not “selling BTC” but which, being legal tender in El Salvador, would stand alone using the dollar portion of the trust.

In detail, the veterinary hospital paid in profits by BTC, would include 12 basic clinics, 4 emergency clinics, 4 operating theaters, rehabilitation area, isolation, hospitalization, recovery, hairdresser, 7 offices, 14 coworking spaces, laboratory, 2 classrooms, 1 auditorium.

All this is also possible thanks toincrease the adoption of bitcoin by Salvadorans which, thanks to Chivo state wallet, they can know, buy and spend their BTC, finding himself legally having the deflationary currency.

Bitcoin in El Salvador and the slap in the face of inflation of fiat currencies

To point out very explicitly what is happening in El Salvador with the legalization of Bitcoin is a very popular twitter profile in the sector:

El Salvador will build 20 schools with #Bitcoin profits. 🙌 Dry your tears, IMF 🖕 – Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) November 2, 2021

“El Salvador will build 20 schools with Bitcoin profits. Dry your tears, IMF “

With IMF means the International Monetary Fund ( or IMF – International Monetary Fund), a public international organization made up of the national governments of 190 countries. The IMF was established with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank), by the United Nations conference, starting in 1945.

The commentator on Twitter wanted to emphasize how Bitcoin is giving profits to El Salvador, as opposed to what happens with the fiat currencies of the countries that are part of the IMF. This is the much discussed issue of inflation of fiat currencies which, especially after the pandemic, is overwhelming the economy of the countries.

About that, Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, expressed himself against theinflation and Bitcoin’s current price record.

Pro-crypto, and especially pro-bitcoin, Thiel argued that the Federal Reserve does not look at the problem, does not see inflation worsening, and does not involve the right roles to address the issue.