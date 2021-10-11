El Salvador: $ 4 million in BTC for veterinary hospital

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele proposed on Twitter to use $ 4 million in Bitcoin profits to open a veterinary hospital.

Profits in BTC would have been recorded in FIDEBITCOIN, the trust fund that El Salvador created to help make Bitcoin fiat.

El Salvador and the $ 4 million in BTC profits

Here’s how Bukele’s full tweet quotes:

Les I keep a surprise 🐾🐾🐾 ¡Qué nervios! 😬 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 9, 2021

“I have a surprise for you. I am so nervous! FIDEBITCOIN (the Bitcoin adoption trust) has a dollar amount by law. However, he has dollars (USD) and bitcoin (BTC) on his balance sheet. Chivo, the state-owned company that manages FIDEBITCOIN, has to settle this dollar amount for BANDESAL. But there was an accounting “problem”. And that is, with the same amount of USD and BTC in the trust now the trust is worth more, as Bitcoin has risen in value. So now, FIDEBITCOIN has a “surplus” of $ 4 million. Therefore, the state-owned company Chivo can dispose of $ 4 million, without affecting the amount of the trust. This is done by keeping the same amount of BTC, even if the amount of USD is reduced. So we can invest $ 4 million in some project. And we decided to invest some of that money in this: A VETERINARY HOSPITAL for all our furry little ones. It will include: 12 basic clinics, 4 emergency clinics, 4 operating theaters, rehabilitation area, isolation, hospitalization, recovery, hairdresser, 7 offices, 14 coworking spaces, laboratory, 2 classrooms, 1 auditorium. Will participate: 384 consultations, 128 Emergencies, 64 surgeries, 63 Hospitalizations, 64 Hairdressers, 128 Rehabilitations, 32 CT scans, 32 X-rays. All this, every day ”.

Not only that, in another tweet, Bukele also specifies that they are not selling BTC but, being legal tender in El Salvador, they are simply using the dollar part of the trust.

El Salvador and Vitalik Buterin’s commentary

Yesterday, as reported, too Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, would comment on El Salvador’s choice to make Bitcoin fiat money, teasing the bitcoin maximalists.

El Salvador was ‘reckless’ in making Bitcoin legal tender, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says 😬 He also said Bitcoin maximalists should feel ashamed for ‘uncritically praising’ @nayibbukele 🇸🇻https: //t.co/ZEd8ENmGyK – CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) October 10, 2021

“El Salvador has been” reckless “in making Bitcoin fiat currency, says Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. He also said that the Bitcoin maximalists should be ashamed to uncritically praise Nayib Bukele ”.

Bitcoin profits for Salvadorans

In addition to the trust fund that generated the profits of $ 4 million thanks to Bitcoin, a week ago always President Bukele it would have underlined that for all Salvadorans in possession of the official Chivo wallet, there was a 35% gain in BTC.

In September when $ 30 was donated to new Chivo users, the average price of BTC was under $ 46,000. At the time of writing, BTC is worth more than $ 56,000.