El Salvador: $ 500 million in requests for the Bitcoin bond

El Salvador’s finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, revealed that the so-called “Bitcoin bonds ”will be issued between March 15th and March 20th.

1 billion dollars for El Salvador with Bitcoin bonds

With these bonds, issued on Blockstream’s Liquid Network based on the Bitcoin blockchain, the country aims to raise $ 1 billion, with a coupon of 6.5%.

A few days ago Samson Mow, CBlockstream’s hief Strategy Officer and principal architect of these bonds, revealed that verbal pledges of more than $ 500 million have already been collected up until a few weeks ago.

The assumption therefore is that it may not be particularly difficult to reach the $ 1 billion target by mid-March.

As of December, pledges raised were up to $ 300 million, so they have increased by more than 66% since then.

Minister Zelaya himself estimates that the bond will be underwritten in excess of 500 million, and declares that it will comply with all the regulations currently in force on the financial markets.

The bond will be sold in tranches of $ 100 to “democratize access”, thus allowing the participation of both large institutional investors and small retail investors.

Half of the $ 1 billion they plan to raise will be used to build mining infrastructure, while the other half will simply be used to buy more BTC.

In the future, they plan to issue another 9 similar bonds, in particular to finance the construction of a new city, Bitcoin City, and to pay off its debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

El Salvador downgraded

The key point is probably El Salvador’s relationship with its IMF creditor. Precisely because of its debt, the rating agency Fitch has downgraded the country’s rating from “B-” to “CCC”, citing the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender as a key factor influencing their decision. .

However, according to the director of asset manager VanEck, Gabor Gurbacs, the decisions taken last year by President Bukele actually improved El Salvador’s economic prospects, so he considers this downgrading incorrect.

On the one hand, therefore, there are the concerns of those who believe that these investments in Bitcoin are too risky, and that the country may therefore end up unable to repay its debt and go bankrupt. On the other hand, there are the improved economic prospects that could lead the State to collect more resources than in the past with perhaps fewer problems regarding its ability to repay debts.

It will most certainly depend on how the price of BTC will evolve in the coming months.