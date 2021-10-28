El Salvador acquires 420 new Bitcoins

Once again the stories of El Salvador and of Bitcoin intersect, with the president Nayib Bukele announcing a new purchase of $ BTC for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the same that is used to ensure transferability to the dollar for users of Chivo.

Buying a dep, as so many investors do, thanks to the fact that Bitcoin it continued to wander yesterday – as it is doing this morning, in the channel between $ 58,000 And $ 59,000.

El Salvador increases the dose – +420 BTC in cash

Bullish news for Bitcoin? Yes – and we can invest with the eToro platform – go here to get a free virtual account with PREMIUM features – which also offers services for automatic trading with the CopyTrader, which allows you to invest copying the best investors who have the highest returns.

For those who prefer the world of diversified investments – i CopyPortofolios – which allow you to invest in $ BTC in combination with other cryptoassets. With $ 50 we can switch to the real trading account.

Nayib Bukele raises: 420 new Bitcoins for El Salvador

It’s not there first time that El Salvador increases the BTC in cash. Already in the past, taking advantage of a drop in price, the small Central American state had taken the opportunity to increase its endowments, taking advantage of the parallel fund in dollars. Yesterday, while in Italy we were getting ready for bed, the president of El Salvador announced through his Twitter account that he had bought another 420 Bitcoins.

We had to wait a long time, but it was worth it. We bought the DIP. 420 new Bitcoins. Hahaha, we are already in profit with the Bitcoins we just bought. How do we make profits when 1 BTC = 1 BTC? We have a trust fund that is face value in US dollars, but which contains both USD and BTC. When the Bitcoin part appreciates against the Dollar, we can withdraw part of it and leave the fund with the same grand total.

A tweet to which was then added the comment of another acquaintance of the fans of Bitcoin, that is to say Michael Saylor, who added “Every day is the right day to buy Bitcoin”.

The tweet, as expected, went around the world in a few hours and was relaunched beyond 7,000 times. The purchase on the whole cost almost 25 million dollars and now in the state coffers they are present 1.120 Bitcoin, for a value of just under 66 million dollars.

What does El Salvador’s purchase of new Bitcoins mean?

The recent purchase of Bitcoin from El Salvador seems to be beginning to outline a very precise strategy regarding the future of the country, whose reserves, at least in part, will be held precisely in BTC.

Definitely an innovative choice, for many now also intelligent, given that $ BTC it is proving to be an excellent asset to add to one’s portfolio also as a protection both from the devaluation of the dollar and from inflation which has now hit the entire real economy.

We will see together in the future – in particular with the possible price increase of BTC – whether the country continues to increase its exposure to Bitcoin. A choice that for now has already yielded excellent returns.