El Salvador adopted bitcoin to revolutionize its economy. It hasn’t worked
Bitcoin was destined to transform El Salvador’s economy, and position the poor Central American nation as an unlikely harbinger of a financial revolution.
But nearly a year after the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, shocked the financial world by turning the most popular digital currency into legal tender, his gamble appears to be failing, and has highlighted the gap between the utopian promises of the advocates of cryptocurrencies and economic reality.
During the recent market crash, government holdings of Bitcoin have lost about 60 percent of their assumed value. Bitcoin usage among Salvadorans has plummeted and the country is running out of money after Bukele failed to raise new funds from cryptocurrency investors.
Still, financial setbacks have failed to affect Bukele’s popularity. Polls show that more than eight in 10 Salvadorans continue to support the president, due in part to his popular strategy against criminal gangs and fuel subsidies, which have eased the blow of global inflation.
But the failure of Bukele’s stated goals with adopting bitcoin — bringing investment to the country and financial services to the poor — has exposed the shortcomings of his autocratic, image-focused style of governing, critics say. He has also raised questions about the financial sustainability of his ambitious plan to modernize El Salvador at the expense of democratic governance.
Last year, his government allocated the equivalent of 15 percent of the annual investment budget to try to root Bitcoin in the national economy.
It offered $30, nearly one percent of what the average Salvadoran earns in a year, to each citizen who downloaded a government-backed cryptocurrency payment app called Chivo Wallet; chivo means “cool” or “great” in Salvadoran slang.
Bukele claims that almost three million Salvadorans, or 60 percent of adults, responded to his call.
However, after initial acceptance, the use of the cryptocurrency has fallen.
Only 10 percent of Chivo users continued to transact Bitcoin on the app after spending their $30 stipend, according to a survey by three US economists in February and published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The researchers found that almost no new customers downloaded the app this year.
“The government gave this project all the momentum it could hope for, and it still failed,” said Fernando Alvarez, an economist at the University of Chicago and one of the study’s authors.
An independent survey conducted by the Salvadoran Chamber of Commerce and Industry in March revealed that only 14 percent of the country’s companies have transacted with bitcoin since its introduction in September, and only three percent said they perceived any commercial value. in her.
Salvadorans in the United States have also ignored Bukele’s call to use bitcoin to send money to relatives back home. Digital currency payment apps like Chivo accounted for less than two percent of remittances in the first five months of this year, according to El Salvador’s central bank.
Bukele’s bitcoin boost has been dealt a further blow by the global cryptocurrency sell-off that has wiped hundreds of billions of dollars off the value of digital assets since March.
“People are afraid of losing their money,” said Edgardo Villalobos, who coordinates vendors at a sprawling street market in downtown San Salvador, El Salvador’s capital. Following the recent price crash, he said his $30 stipend for downloading the Chivo app is worth $10.
However, despite the decline, Bitcoin enthusiasts and entrepreneurs maintain that the introduction of Bitcoin transformed El Salvador’s image into that of a technological pioneer and created financial opportunities for its citizens outside of conventional banking systems.
“As long as we pursue financial freedom, we remain on track to achieve it,” said Eric Gravengaard, CEO of Athena Bitcoin, a US-based cryptocurrency company that operates El Salvador’s ATM network and processes transactions. Bitcoin transactions for the largest commercial chains in the country.
Critics say bitcoin has also failed to attract the promised wave of cryptocurrency entrepreneurs to the country.
Only 48 bitcoin-focused startups have registered in El Salvador since the cryptocurrency’s introduction, according to the country’s central bank; that represents less than two percent of all businesses that opened in 2019. Almost all of them are start-ups that hire few local workers and bring little investment, said Leonor Selva, the executive director of the National Association of Private Enterprise of El Salvador. .
“On a day-to-day basis, the impact has been nil,” he said, adding that instead of attracting new investors, bitcoin has spooked traditional funders worried about the cryptocurrency’s impact on economic stability.
Gravengaard countered by pointing out that all but two of his company’s 30 employees in El Salvador are local citizens. More broadly, the country’s growing tech sector has given its young people a chance to build a career in a country that has long been one of the largest sources of migrants to the United States.
“This is just a dream,” said Gerson Martínez, a Salvadoran bitcoin entrepreneur. “As the son of Salvadoran migrants who had to leave El Salvador, it gives me a lot of hope.”
The price crash has also not deterred Bukele from his enthusiasm for bitcoin, which has earned him the adulation of the global cryptocurrency community.
In a series of Twitter posts over the past year, Bukele announced that he had bought a total of almost 2,400 Bitcoin tokens since September, in trades valued at around $100 million. When critics accused him of financial irresponsibility, he responded by saying he trades on his phone. while naked.
“Bitcoin is the future!” he wrote in English on a post on Twitter on June 30 after announcing his latest purchase amid an ongoing cryptocurrency selloff. “Thanks for selling cheap.”
It is unclear where the bitcoin assets are, what their value is, how they were paid for, or even who has the codes that prove their ownership.
Bukele’s press office, his finance minister, José Alejandro Zelaya, and his bitcoin adviser, Samson Mow, did not respond to requests for comment.
So far, Bukele’s operations have cost the country a loss of value of some 63 million dollars, according to calculations made last week by Disruptiva magazine, published by the Francisco Gavidia University of San Salvador.
Losses are mounting as the government struggles to subsidize rising costs of food and fuel imports and to meet an upcoming debt payment.
Underscoring the financing problems, Bukele cut outlays to local governments last year, forcing some mayors to cut public services such as scholarships and water infrastructure.
“The problem is that nobody is earning anything with bitcoin,” said Carlos Acevedo, a Salvadoran economist and former central bank director. “It is an investment that has no social return.”
The collapse in cryptocurrency prices has already derailed a main pillar of Bukele’s financial experiment: the issuance of the world’s first bitcoin-backed government bond.
The bonus would have allowed Bukele to bypass traditional financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, which has made new funds for the country conditional on financial discipline.
After announcing a $1 billion bitcoin-denominated bond, the government postponed the project indefinitely at the last minute in March, arguing that the war in Ukraine had worsened global financial conditions.
Economists say this has left the country with few good options for making an $800 million payment on its debt due in January, or subsequent payments in later years.
In the end, Bukele will be faced with the difficult decision of drastically cutting public spending, at the risk of angering voters, or pushing the country into default. A default could disrupt basic imports, reduce growth and even trigger a bank run.
“Bukele has shown that he cares more about public image than good economic management,” said Frank Muci, a public policy expert at the London School of Economics who has studied El Salvador’s bitcoin bond. “But in the end the difficulties will remain, with a very high price for the country.”
Anatoly Kurmanaev is a correspondent based in Mexico City, from where he covers Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Before joining the Mexico correspondent in 2021, he spent eight years reporting from Caracas on Venezuela and the neighboring region. @akurmanaev