El Salvador adopted bitcoin to revolutionize its economy. It hasn’t worked

Bukele claims that almost three million Salvadorans, or 60 percent of adults, responded to his call.

However, after initial acceptance, the use of the cryptocurrency has fallen.

Only 10 percent of Chivo users continued to transact Bitcoin on the app after spending their $30 stipend, according to a survey by three US economists in February and published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The researchers found that almost no new customers downloaded the app this year.

“The government gave this project all the momentum it could hope for, and it still failed,” said Fernando Alvarez, an economist at the University of Chicago and one of the study’s authors.

An independent survey conducted by the Salvadoran Chamber of Commerce and Industry in March revealed that only 14 percent of the country’s companies have transacted with bitcoin since its introduction in September, and only three percent said they perceived any commercial value. in her.

Salvadorans in the United States have also ignored Bukele’s call to use bitcoin to send money to relatives back home. Digital currency payment apps like Chivo accounted for less than two percent of remittances in the first five months of this year, according to El Salvador’s central bank.