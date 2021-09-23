El Salvador, after the adoption of bitcoin, dissent towards the ‘millennial’ president Bukele increases

September 15th El Salvador celebrated 200 years of independence from the Kingdom of Spain with large street demonstrations against the management of the “millennial” president Nayib Bukele. Strong protests have ignited the streets of the capital San Salvador, on the bicentenary day of the creation of the Federal Republic of Central America in 1821, in response to the law that converted the Bitcoin in the second official currency of El Salvador, alongside the US dollar.

This economic initiative forces merchants to accept payment in cryptocurrency for goods and services, creating a widespread situation of unease and uncertainty. To the “Bitcoin issue” are also added, as elements of strong citizen dissent, the decision of the Constitutional Hall of the Supreme Court of Justice to allow the possibility of the immediate re-election of the President for a second term and the constitutional reform on which Nayib Bukele himself is working. The reform includes the extension of the presidential term from 5 to 6 years, the elimination of the Constitutional Hall of the Supreme Court of Justice and the creation of a Constitutional Tribunal.

As a “icing on the cake” there is also the new decree that obliges the retirement of judges and magistrates who have reached 60 years of age, an initiative that leaves a free hand to the president to decisively affect the new chessboard of the judiciary . This is why social movements and ordinary citizens denounce that the Constitutional Hall of the Supreme Court of Justice has been transformed into a “branch” of the Presidency of the Republic, maintaining the concept of judicial independence in the ambiguity.

This makes the situation even more serious imbalance of powers, which came about after the elections of February 2021 where “hurricane Bukele” had led to an unprecedented and overwhelming victory for his Nuevas Ideas (Ni) party. Although just over 50% of Salvadorans with the right to vote decided to go to the polls (ie 2,707,794 people), the plebiscite for the “millennial president” was total: 1,739,153 votes, equivalent to 66.5% of the votes. preferences and 55 out of 84 seats in the Legislative Assembly (the second party, Arena, has just 14 seats).

Nayib Bukele is therefore today to “administer” the three powers of the state, considering what happened shortly after the victory of Nuevas Ideas in the elections for the Legislative Assembly. On that occasion Bukele ordered his new parliamentarians to dismiss in the first useful session (that of May 1, 2021), all 5 judges of the Constitution Room of the Supreme Court of Justice (in addition to the 4 alternates) and the Attorney General of the Republic Raúl Melara: accused of having issued verdicts contrary to the decrees of the President and of having hindered the work of the Ministry of Health during the pandemic. These facts came harshly criticized by the OAS (Organization of American States) and in particular by the USA, a strong and strategic ally of El Salvador. The new judges are obviously “more in line” with the President’s projects and are in fact endorsing his policies for structural changes in the country.

Faced with international criticism and internal protests, Bukele continues to hold the “straight bar”, thanks to a popular consensus expressed at the polls (in February) and using the rhetoric of necessary construction of a new country, which can emerge from the party dualism created after the 1992 Peace Accords by the right-wing Arena party (Alianza Republicana Nacionalista) and the left-wing Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional (Flmn) party. An example of this were the lapidary words of the Salvadoran representative who, in response to international condemnations after the events of Saturday 1 May 2021, openly denounced the hypocrisy of the international community in front of the ambassadors present in the country:

“They gave us an act of Independence, telling us: from here on you are an autonomous country, not a colony, not a protectorate, an independent country. And we believed it!… To me it seemed very strange to receive international condemnations on what happened last Saturday. We did not expect a condemnation from the international community, however, not because we are naive but because there is not nothing to condemn.

In the USA, Obama when he won he did not leave the Attorney General of the Bush administration in his place, he replaced him with a trusted man. Same thing he did Trump, then replacing the former with another more akin to its policies. Now it’s time to do the same a Biden and no one said anything, there have been no international convictions calling for a balance of powers and for Biden to appoint a Republican Attorney General. It would be absurd to ask Biden this, since it is his constitutional prerogative to appoint a Democratic Attorney General. It would be a contradiction to ask the Democratic party not to take advantage of its electoral victory. So it’s really hard for me to understand why it’s okay when the US does it and it’s not okay when we do it […]”

Certainly the fact remains that the figure of Nayib Bukele continues to divide the international community by creating a fort polarization. The latest scandal dates back to what was published at the end of August by the Salvadoran digital newspaper El Faro, which released audio, photographs and testimonies of a secret pact between President Bukele and the three main “pandillas” that control the country: Mara Salvatrucha-13, Barrio 18 Revolucionarios and Barrio 18 Sureños. The agreements would provide for improvements in cacerary conditions and various benefits for the free members of the “pandillas”, in exchange for a reduction in violence in the streets and electoral support.