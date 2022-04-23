El Salvador among the 5 probable countries that will not pay their debt

The third week of March left El Salvador with levels of country risk never seen before. On Friday, April 19, the Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) marked 19.91%; a week later (yesterday), it closed at 21.29%, a new “record figure”.

In this way, El Salvador took almost a 4% advantage over Argentina, a country that was facing several important debt payments this year, but that in the end managed to close an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to achieve a new plan of Payments.

El Salvador, which had been negotiating for several months with the IMF, was unable to close an agreement with the agency to obtain a credit of $1.3 billion, which would allow it to cover the gaps in its budget for at least three years.

According to several economists, the fact that the country has not been able to reach an agreement with the IMF has been one of the aspects that has deteriorated its image among investors and, therefore, increased its risk.

The meetings that the Ministry of Finance has had with investors in recent weeks to present fiscal scenarios and periodic data have not had good results, since the EMBI is exceeded every day. The EMBI, prepared by the JP Morgan bank, is the main indicator of country risk, it measures the probability of default on a nation’s financial obligations. Political, economic and social factors influence their estimation.

The 2,129 points that El Salvador reached on April 21 had not been seen since the country entered the group that analyzes the indicator. “The risk of default on Salvadoran government bonds continues to reach historical highs, higher and higher, which we never thought were possible,” said economist Luis Membreño in his opinion column in LA PRENSA GRÁFICA.

In a single day, the EMBI of El Salvador rose 0.64%; that of Argentina also rose (0.29%) to reach 17.30%. ; Costa Rica, for example, fell (0.07%), and reached 3.97%. Guatemala also fell and closed at 2.58%; Honduras also fell slightly and reached 6.09%.

Thus, El Salvador remains the second riskiest country in Latin America, according to the JP Morgan indicator. And it’s not just JP Morgan that puts him in that box. An analysis published Thursday by Bloomberg Economics placed El Salvador among the five countries with the highest exposure to a debt default and the only one in Latin America.

Bloomberg Economics places Turkey and Egypt at the top of the list of the main emerging markets exposed to “economic and financial derivatives” of the Ukraine war.

And it ranks Tunisia, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Ghana and El Salvador with large debt balances and borrowing costs that have risen by more than 700 basis points since 2019, among countries in immediate danger of being unable to service debts,” the statement said. note published in Bloomberg.

Causes

Regarding the behavior of the EMBI during this last week, the economist Luis Membreño considers that this is because “Salvadoran bonds no longer have a floor”, they continue to fall every day.

“Today (yesterday) the 2023 bond reached a rate of 46.74%, and the 2050 bond reached a value of 37.50%. What it means is that investors see a lack of credibility in the government’s ability to pay from El Salvador,” the analyst notes.

Part of this credibility was lost when March 20 arrived, and the government was unable to create the law and issue the bitcoin bond, according to the economist. “The problem is the systematic deterioration of public finances,” he remarks.

The subsidies that the government has approved in recent weeks to contain the rise in fuel and gas prices further complicate state finances and the fiscal outlook. Added to this is the fact that for January, the economy is not growing at the rate of previous months, and that remittances to March showed their first year-on-year drop since the pandemic.

“All this combination of things suggests that the government of El Salvador will not have the capacity to pay the bonds (which mature in January 2023),” says Membreño.