The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced that he had made the “buy the dip” and that is to say that he bought 100 BTC with a 20% discount, compared to the ATH – All Time High of the Bitcoin price of $ 69,000 on November 10.

El Salvador and Bitcoin’s Buy the Dip

El Salvador just bought the dip. 100 extra coins acquired with a discount 🥳#Bitcoin 🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 26, 2021

It will also be the mood from Black Friday, but Nayib Bukele on Friday shared his tweet with the announcement of thea downward purchase of 100 BTC, or the “buy the dip”, which he would have made in the name of El Salvador.

According to the prices, BTC fluctuated at $ 53 / 54,000 on Friday, more than 20% off his ATH – All Time High of $ 69,000 on November 10.

With this purchase of 100 coins, El Salvador holds 1,220 BTC, worth about $ 66.3 million on Friday.

Nayib Bukele and the answer to the Bank of England (BOE)

In another tweet, Bukele would have responded to the negative considerations published by the Bank of England (BOE) last week, compared to El Salvador’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

I’m really concerned about @bankofengland printing money out of thin air. – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 27, 2021

And in fact, last week the Governor of the BOE, Andrew Bailey would have defined El Salvador’s choice on Bitcoin as a worrying action for consumers, in view of its volatility.

During an appearance at Cambridge University’s student union, Bailey allegedly claimed hers concern is mostly related to El Salvador citizens who should all understand the nature and volatility of the currency they adopt.

Even the International Monetary Fund or IMF, would have expressed opinions opposed to the adoption of Bitcoin in general, especially in El Salvador. According to what reported, the IMF would have helped El Salvador with preferential loans, being the country still developing and having had financial problems in the past. This choice of adopting Bitcoin as legal tender could lead the Fund not to grant new loans for the future.

El Salvador and the growth of Bitcoin adoption

And if on the other side of the world they worry, in El Salvador citizens seem to be happy to adopt the crypto queen.

In the middle of the current month, in fact, Bukele would have announced with enthusiasm the world record of Salvadorans in using bitcoin.

There is one country on Earth, where there are more people using #Bitcoin wallets than bank accounts. Prolly nothing. https://t.co/bZb4M6XZZZ – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 15, 2021

The actions of the government in the months following 7 September 2021, were aimed at facilitate the adoption of BTC and related activities as much as possible, such as mining. In this sense, many foreign crypto investors appear to be interested in investing in El Salvador.