El Salvador and Brazil: Bitcoin is like a vulture that becomes legal in collapsing countries

There has been much discussion in recent weeks about Bitcoin becoming legal tender in the country of El Salvador.

The international monetary authorities have warned the very poor country not to cultivate easy enthusiasm. But the President of El Salvador appeared very convinced that embracing Bitcoin as fiat currency would be good for the Salvadoran economy. Electoral enthusiasm, sensational blunders, the desire to earn a lot in an easy way. El Salvador has embraced Bitcoin without much ado. And even if many in the country say that the adoption of Bitcoin has only served the ruling class to be able to launder dirty money more easily now the operation done. But now there is another state that looks out from the balcony of Bitcoin: another state that declares that it wants to make Bitcoin legal. This time it is a much larger country and that is Brazil. However, there is one thing that unites El Salvador and Brazil, that is, being in a rather disturbing economic condition.

Bitcoin arrives on time

Of course we are talking about two very different economies because Brazil, however it is, is a great world economy. But it is also true that Brazil has entered a truly terrible spiral of crisis. Reporters from Brazil tell us that many citizens who were once part of the middle class now live by rummaging through the garbage. The crisis in the South American country has truly frightening dimensions and parameters. And with supply chain disruptions and inflation, it’s really difficult where the Brazilian economic situation can sink. And Bitcoin arrives on time. We would like to be wrong, but it seems to us that Bitcoin has become a kind of rather ramshackle and desperate last resort for countries that are really in trouble.

We would not want all countries running low on the gas or fearful of ending badly to come to the conclusion that jumping on Bitcoin in a “Go or break” logic could be a way to keep good citizens from pretending to have a plan B.

This would not help these countries and would be highly destabilizing for the system.