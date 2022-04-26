Sports

El Salvador and Guatemala, leaders in the UNCAF tournament

This Sunday the tournament started FIFA Forward UNCAF 2022and the selection of The Savior reached the top of group A by beating to Honduras by 0-2.

In the other game of this group, the hosts Belize managed to draw with their similar from Nicaragua with a score of 2-2, being twice behind on the scoreboard. Darwin Corrales scored a brace for the Nicaraguans, while Daijon Daniels and Eldon Reneau scored for the locals.

In group B, Costa Rica and Panama failed to open the scoring in their first game and signed a scoreless draw.

While Guatemala took first place by beating Puerto Rico 3-1 with goals from Mathius Gaitán, Jefry Bantes and Rudy Muñoz. Both games were played at the Isidoro Beatón stadium.

