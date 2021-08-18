El Salvador and legal Bitcoin: concerns from Fitch

The question of adopting Bitcoin as legal currency in El Salvador continues to create more and more worries. Also Fitch Rating expresses his opinion, defining the Ley Bitcoin as risky.

According to reports, the international rating agency has expressed concerns about the possible negative effects on financial institutions and the insurance sector if BTC is adopted.

It was mid-June 2021, when Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador had announced the Ley Bitcoin, which would make bitcoin legal tender in the country starting next September 7th.

Now Fitch Rating specifies the proper risk for the institutional and insurance financial category:

“Using Bitcoin to conduct day-to-day transactions would increase institutions’ exposure to credit volatility”

In essence, according to Fitch, the new Ley Bitcoin would leave Salvadoran institutions with two options for survival: keep their crypto assets, or convert their entire infrastructure into a BTC exchange as soon as they receive them.

Not only that, even for insurers, BTC’s price volatility could have a major impact on holding their balance sheets, increasing their asset risk which results in negative credit scores.

Fitch Rating: The Ley Bitcoin in El Salvador is a rushed law

According to Fitch Rating, in practice, El Salvador is not yet ready for the Ley Bitcoin by Bukele.

“It is unclear at this time whether the regulatory and operational framework will allow insurers to immediately convert bitcoin into US dollars so they can minimize the holding period”

The lack of clarity on how to best manage the operational part in the adoption of BTC, leads the rating agency to also evaluate extra IT, operational and administrative costs insurance companies.

Not only that, even institutions could adopt a fiat-only policy and therefore have to sell as soon as BTC is received. Transactions involving extra fees which, in turn, also influence investments in some business areas.

While Fitch Rating considers the financial factor unseemly for the country, an anti-bitcoin protest has instead opened for other subjects. Last week, the former El Salvador government official, Eugenio Chicas, yes was presented in a hearing with anti-bitcoin symbols.