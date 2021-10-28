News

El Salvador announces the purchase of another 420 Bitcoins

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, he tweeted that his government took advantage of Bitcoin’s recent contraction for add another 420 BTC to the national treasury.

It was a long wait, but it was worth it“he announced,”We just bought the dip!

Soon after he added:

“Haha, we are already making a profit from the newly purchased Bitcoins […]

How are we making profits if 1 BTC = 1 BTC? We have a trust fund accounted for in USD, but the fund is funded by both USD and BTC.

When the BTC portion increases in value against the account currency (USD), we can withdraw a few USD and leave the overall value of the trust unchanged. “

Many members of the community highlighted the amount of BTC purchased by El Salvador, 420, a significant figure in the world of marijuana enthusiasts. “Fantastic! Blaze it!“commented user theylie86 on Reddit.

I’m starting to believe he’s doing it on purpose,“writes user EGarrett instead.”Actually, I checked and he was born in 1981, so he’s probably really doing it on purpose. It’s fun to see the effects of millennials starting to inherit the world.

“It is absurd that the United States is being overtaken by El Salvador in owning Bitcoin. Our national policy should match every single purchase of BTC made by a foreign government.

The next competition will not be on the number of nuclear weapons, but on how many Bitcoins you own. “

420 BTC is worth around 24 million USD. The acquisition brings the total number of Bitcoins in El Salvador’s hands to 1,120, worth more than 66 million dollars. The country estimates the average acquisition price to be around $ 53,300.

El Salvador first bought Bitcoin, two batches of 200 BTC, on September 6. The next day it invested in another 150 BTC, when it became the first country in the world to make Bitcoin a legal tender. On September 19, El Salvador bought 150 BTC, thus reaching a total of 700 BTC.

However, some have expressed less positive views on the recent acquisitions, expressing concerns about the safety of the funds. On Twitter, the user @dolomiteHEX he asked the President who owned the private keys, and what would happen if the nation were targeted by hackers.

Also @EnocWatcher shares these concerns, adding that Bitcoins purchased using taxpayers’ money should be held in public domain entities.

The head of the Central Bank of El Salvador, Douglas Rodriguez, told Bloomberg earlier this month that the Latin American country continues to invest in the prediction that Bitcoin will soon lose its reputation as a speculative asset, becoming a legitimate payment system:

“We don’t see any risk. The risk is just that the price will rise. [Bitcoin diverrà] a payment system, a system for financial inclusion. “

Bitcoin’s price has recently declined, returning to the $ 58,000 area after reaching a peak of nearly $ 67,000 this month. Despite the decline, the cryptocurrency still remains positive by 20% compared to 7 September.

