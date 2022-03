SAN SALVADOR (AP) — President Nayib Bukele announced Friday that El Salvador has enabled the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all people over 12 years of age, which will also be available to foreigners regardless of their immigration status.

This was indicated by the president on his official Facebook account and explained that like the other doses “this is totally voluntary and is available to all salvadorans and foreigners.”

Those who choose to apply the fourth dose can do so 90 days after receiving the third and an appointment is not necessary.





For his part, the Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí, said at a press conference that “given the alert of increases in cases in other countries, we added another tool to the health system, which is the application of the fourth dose” and confirmed that it will be applied to people over 12 years old. Bukele had announced that it would be from the age of six.

“Currently we have 343 vaccination points, since we have incorporated the different medical and health units,” said Alabí.

Journalists from The Associated Press confirmed that dozens of Salvadorans began to apply the fourth dose of the vaccine. “I saw what President Bukele published and here I am ready to get the fourth vaccine. We are lucky to have a vaccine,” said Pedro Juan Sánchez, 52.

As of November 17, 2021, El Salvador eliminated the health requirements for a negative test for COVID-19 and a vaccination record to enter the country.

El Salvador recently acquired a batch of the antiviral molnupiravir for the treatment of the disease in adults at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19.

According to official data, of the 16,232 active cases, 90 people are in critical condition and another 278 in serious condition.

So far the Central American country has registered 160,942 infections and 4,107 deaths.

El Salvador -with 6.7 million inhabitants- plans to immunize 5.7 million people. The vaccines that are applied are those of AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sinopharm. So far the first dose has been given to 4.5 million people, the second to 4.4 million and 1.4 million have applied the third.

More than 30,000 foreigners have had access to the vaccine.