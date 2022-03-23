El Salvador arrives in Jamaica with the goal of winning

The El Salvador team arrived tonight at 8:30 p.m. from Kingston (7:30 p.m. El Salvador time) where they will stay to prepare for the game against Jamaica next Thursday at Independence Park.

The national representation arrived in its second group where most of the players and coaching staff joined the players Styven Vásquez, Kevin Santamaría and Lizandro Claros, who flew to the Caribbean via Panama.

Upon his arrival, the national coach Hugo Pérez spoke about the idea with which El Salvador will face Jamaica.

“Thank God that we came, that was the important thing. We have to rest, train tomorrow and be ready on Thursday. We have seen the Jamaican roster and there are many changes. The important thing for them is also to finish this tie well”, said Hugo Pérez .

