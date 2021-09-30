El Salvador assures: no salary or pension will be paid in bitcoins

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, said companies are free to “offer any service they want using bitcoin,” but again denied that the government wants to pay pensions or allow companies to pay wages in any other currency. from the US dollar.

“A private company can offer the services it wants. This is a free country. But wages and pensions, the law states, must be paid in dollars “, he commented on Twitter, one of his favorite communication tools, through which he often lashes out at critics of bitcoin, accused of spreading inaccurate news, as in this case.

“[I critici] they said we would take the dollar out of circulation […] and that we would pay public employees with bitcoin. They said we would pay pensions with bitcoin, which i [venditori di street food] they would be forced to accept bitcoins and that the elderly would run out of money, because they could not use smartphones. What happened to all this? Nothing! ”Bukele tweeted.

Credit: Pixabay

Previously the President of El Salvador had published a more positive post, in which he stated that a third of the population of El Salvador is already using the Chivo bitcoin wallet issued by the state, posting as proof the screenshot of the interface in which it is clearly seen that the app has more than 2.25 million users.

Loading... Advertisements

Meanwhile, on the pages of El Diario de Hoy, one of the most important media critical of Bukele’s choice, reporters wrote how the government has already spent $ 63 million in public funds on bitcoin giveaways so far via the Chivo app. In fact, as known, the government has encouraged Chivo app downloads by offering citizens 30 dollars in bitcoins when they register on the platform. El Diario also claims that a large number of citizens have downloaded the app “with the sole purpose of withdrawing the $ 30”, with “some claiming that after withdrawing the money they will proceed to uninstall the app from their cell phones” .