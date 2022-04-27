El Salvador beats Belize and is close to the ticket to the final

With solvency, this was the victory of the selection U-19 of El Salvador against Belize on the second day of the FIFA Forward UNCAF 2022 tournament, and is close to reaching the final.

With goals from Mauricio cerritos, Ronald Arevalo, hamilton Benitez and Isaac Esquivel Y Mayer Gil, the blue thrashed the Jaguares 1-5. Eldon Renéau discounted for locals.

The Salvadorans began dominating possession of the ball from the first minute of the game, easily reaching the other half of the field, although not being able to pass the last line of the Jaguares’ squad.

The first clear option came in the 15th minute, when Alexis Velasco received a pass in the area after an error by the local defense, sending the ball over the goal defended by Isaac Castillo.

Salvadoran insistence paid off in the 16th minute, when Mauricio Cerritos scored after entering the area from the right sector, despite the fact that Alexis Velasco had previously been fouled.

The Marte midfielder took advantage of the fact that the Belizean defender was more focused on retaining Velasco and went straight to the ball to open the scoring. He was the first of the blue one.

The Belizeans were not in the game, they couldn’t get to the opposite area, making hasty decisions that had no benefit.

In addition, the high pressure of the Salvadorans prevented them from leaving comfortably from their half of the field.

About minute 25, Ronald Arévalo scored a real goal. The striker got into the opponent’s area through a series of walls that he built with Velasco, then the Belize defense avoided the pass with a slide, but Ronnie made a luxury backheel and put the second of the night.

The Salvadoran party did not stop, and six minutes later the third arrived.

The team led by Gerson Pérez was patient in weaving their attacks, and in midfield, on a ball that seemed lost, Harold Osorio turned a mistake into a clear attacking opportunity.

The captain, through a small tunnel, left his mark, put in a filtered pass for Isaac Esquivel, who advanced the ball and took a foul by goalkeeper Castillo, but Hamilton Benítez was attentive and shot on goal. This is Benítez’s second goal in the championship.

Belize had many problems to reach the opposite field, they did not have much of the ball, El Salvador was the clear dominator in the first half, being close to expanding the score.

The Belizeans had few opportunities, especially at the end of the first half, the Cuscatleco goalkeeper, Edgar Alguera, and the national defense was attentive to avoid any surprise.

The local fans celebrated any type of arrival, although they did not end in a goal.

For the second half, both teams made several changes, the locals to try to overcome the result, and the visitors already thinking about the next match.

The Belizeans went on the attack, they were more insistent in their arrivals, although they could not penetrate the opposing defense.

Nationals suffered a loss. About the 56th minute, Hamilton Benítez was taken out on a stretcher after a strong blow to his right leg. Andrés Rivas entered his place.

El Salvador had another chance and managed to score the fourth goal of the night.

At minute 60, Isaac Esquivel, who was already wearing the captain’s ribbon, received a filtered pass from Mayer Gil, and despite being held back while he was running, the 9 managed to get to the ball and scored his first goal in the tournament.

The panorama was not ideal for the locals, whose frustration was noticeable in the field, committing many fouls. Still, they managed to put the first on their account.

About minute 67, captain Eldon Reneau scored a great goal from a free kick, an impossible ball for Edgar Alguera. The stadium erupted with excitement. Then there was a small brawl between players from both teams to grab the ball, but it only remained an anecdote.

It was the best moment for Belizeans, and even so, the El Salvador team continued to make arrivals, fighting for the ball.

At minute 75, Mayer Gil sent a delayed cross that Alexis Velasco received, however his shot ended up in the hands of goalkeeper Castillo.

The visitors played with a lower intensity compared to the first half, but they reached the opposite territory with the same ease.

This caused the Belizeans to be more aggressive with their tackles and Francisco Portillo took a hard hit to the head in the 79th minute.

The Salvadorans continued to dominate, and the frustration of the locals was more than evident, hurting the national players.

Mayer Gil closed the win with a goal on aggregate.

On the next day, El Salvador will fight for the leadership of the group against Nicaragua this Thursday at 4:15 PM at the FFB stadium.