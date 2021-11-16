El Salvador becomes the country that uses the most crypto

The race continues to Bitcoin for the many emerging countries that seek a certain independence from the dollar and other physical currencies. This is the case with El Salvador which is seeing considerable success after introducing legal tender cryptocurrency. But there is more, and it was President Nayib Bukele who gave the news on Twitter: “There is a country on Earth where there are more people using #Bitcoin wallets than bank accounts“. Let’s find out together what is happening in El Salvador and what we should expect regarding the future listing of the crypto.

Bitcoin: in El Salvador everyone uses crypto

Now Bitcoin has entered the daily use of many people living in El Salvador. Following the Salvadoran Parliament’s decision to approve cryptocurrency as a full-fledged legal digital currency, after an initial initial reluctance, even a street vendor gets paid in crypto.

There is one country on Earth, where there are more people using #Bitcoin wallets than bank accounts. Prolly nothing. https://t.co/bZb4M6XZZZ – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) November 15, 2021

To spread the photo linked to the tweet published by Bitcoin Magazine it was President Bukele who said he was proud of this achievement. El Salvador, according to what has been declared, would be the country where there are more Bitcoin what dollars. Obviously this is a linguistic hyperbole, not a statistical one, to highlight the success that this digital currency is having in the population.

What should we expect on the progress of the next ones quotes of Bitcoin after this scoop released by Bukele? Quite simply, analysts predict, after an initial downward adjustment of $ 65,000, a trend in positive. This reinforced by the strong bullish sentiment for cryptocurrency and for the success it is having in El Salvador. Translated into simple words, it can be a good time to invest and earn thanks to Bitcoin both directly and through social trading platforms that offer investments in stocks and cryptocurrencies.

We just have to wait either behind the window, as spectators, or in the middle of the action engaged in interesting investments right on the crypto queen, Bitcoin, which makes a lot of talk about itself.