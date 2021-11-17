El Salvador, Bitcoin adoption grows

The decision to be the first country to allow legal tender in Bitcoin, seems to be meeting the favor of most of the citizens of El Salvador, as it demonstrates growing adoption.

Adoption of Bitcoin, El Salvador world leader

The news was given by the president of the country himself, Nayib Bukele, the protagonist of this revolutionary decision, which on November 14 has announced enthusiastic about the world record of Salvadorans in using bitcoin.

The most recent was the German ambassador to El Salvador, Peter Woeste, who had himself portrayed on Twitter as he was getting ready to make a purchase in bitcoin

After some initial difficulties, and some citizen protests, now it seems that Bitcoin adoption is becoming more and more common, also to make small purchases in the Central American country.

El Salvador attracts Bitcoin investors

The government has tried in these two months to facilitate as much as possible both the adoption of the cryptocurrency and the activities related to it, such as the mining. And many overseas cryptocurrency investors seem to be interested.

The vice president of El Salvador said a few days ago, Félix Ulloa:

“People from Asia, South America, Russia are interested in investing in El Salvador”.

To entice investors and cryptocurrency miners, Bukele has always used their preferred media, Twitter, to announce incentives and favorable laws such as canceling the capital gains tax for Bitcoin or granting immediate permanent residency for all entrepreneurs in the country. digital currencies interested in transferring their business to the Central American country.

Ulloa, in his interview with the British newspaper Politico, boasted:

“A Swiss investor told me they are interested in bringing around 13,000 and 15,000 machines to produce Bitcoin.”

But there are still problems

But the problems are still many, both for the large expenditure of energy that the mining business requires, which the country would like to deal with with a project for exploit the geothermal energy of volcanoes.

Another problem is that related to the use that could be made by drug cartels, in an area where drug trafficking is widespread, as argued by Ricardo Navarro, head of the environmental NGO Salvadoran Center for Appropriate:

“In recent days, 700 kg of cocaine from El Salvador have been seized in Spain”.

Finally, there is the big problem of extreme volatility of Bitcoin, which could affect the purchasing power of citizens. Problem that has also admitted the vice president Ulloa.

“How can you ensure regular payments? You can be $ 66,000 now and $ 40,000 tomorrow, and that’s one of the criticisms of this currency. “

Just to try to solve this problem, the government will publish a call for tenders aimed at anyone who can offer a financial contract to keep Bitcoin’s value stable for salary and pension payments.

But these futures contracts could also be adopted for cover any losses of the public purse, considering that the Ministry of the Treasury currently owns about 700 Bitcoins.