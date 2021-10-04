El Salvador: Bitcoin adoption increases with Chivo

Continue the mission of the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to do increase the adoption of Bitcoin to its citizens through the state-owned Chivo Wallet.

Through incentives and discounts such as that on the price of gasoline, today in El Salvador are 3 million citizens who use BTC with Chivo Wallet, almost the 50% of the population.

El Salvador and Bitcoin with Chivo Wallet

Just a few hours ago, Nayib Bukele shared a tweet with the update on the number of Salvadorans using Chivo Wallet and therefore Bitcoin.

3 million salvadorans are already using @chivowallet.#Bitcoin🌋🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 3, 2021

We are 3 million Salvadorans who, after September 7, 2021, when Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador, decided to use the wallet indicated by their President.

Also Anthony Pompliano, famous name in the crypto sector, he wanted to emphasize that it is almost half of the Salvadoran population:

The President of El Salvador is reporting that 3 million citizens are using the nation’s bitcoin wallet, Chivo. That is almost 50% of the country’s population 🤯 – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 3, 2021

“The President of El Salvador reports that 3 million citizens are using the nation’s bitcoin wallet, Chivo. This is almost 50% of the country’s population ”.

El Salvador, between incentives and discounts for those who use Bitcoin and Chivo Wallet

Bukele, to encourage the use of Bitcoin and Chivo Wallet to its citizens, has put into practice some strategy that favors the pockets of crypto-Salvadorans.

In fact, just last Friday with a roundup of tweets, Bukele allegedly invited its citizens to consider Chivo Wallet for the payment of gasoline, taking advantage of a new deal executed by the firm behind the state wallet and oil companies.

For users paying with Chivo Wallet, there would therefore be one up for grabs discount $ 0.20 per gallon.

In the same roundup of tweets, Bukele also said he had signed a decree authorizing a fund to stabilize the price of gas in El Salvador.

Thanks to his intervention, the alleged increase in the price of gas would be stopped and households or small businesses should not suffer any losses.

El Salvador and the Bitcoin mining farm with geothermal energy

Another strategy of the pro-bitcoin President was to focus on construction of the volcano-powered Bitcoin mining farm, which uses geothermal energy.

Last Friday Bukele would have shared the video promoting the large amount of ASICs for BTC mining installed in a context that uses geothermal energy, all signed with the logo of the government of El Salvador.

In this way, Bukele could aim to have the production and consumption of the crypto queen at home. But not all citizens agree, indeed!

According to reported, in addition to the comments on tweets, there were several demonstrations in the square to strongly challenge the pro-Bitcoin decision, underlining the risks it could entail economically in El Salvador.