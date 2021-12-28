El Salvador: Bitcoin disappears from the Chivo wallets of some citizens

Several Salvadorans have complained on social media about shortages in theirs Chivo wallet, the technical solution developed by the government to allow everyone to hold Bitcoins after they were recognized as legal by the government last September, at the urging of President Nayib Bukele.

Since last December 16 on Twitter a thread has been started by the user El Comisionado which has collected various Tweets from numerous users who have reported losses for a grand total of approximately $ 96,000. Users encounter outgoing transactions not carried out by them, for total amounts that on individual wallets even reach several thousand dollars. User Luis Guardado in a Tweet said: “There is a security problem on the wallet where money and transactions have disappeared. No technical support and only useless calls. Where is my money?” in a direct appeal to President Bukele.

The president of El Salvador had declared in October that about 3 million Salvadorans had already adopted the Chivo wallet, or about half of the entire population of the country. Since the Bitcoin law was first proposed, many opposed the measure citing various reasons, including the intrinsic volatility of cryptocurrencies and doubts about the adequacy of the investment for pension funds.

The dissent materialized in a march through the capital San Salvador before the law came into force, and also subsequently with violent protests with vandalism towards the bitcoin ATMs that the government has deployed in the country. And now the story that now involves the Chivo wallets and the loss of funds will only fuel the climate of mistrust around the cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile, President Bukele, who has often used social networks to promote the adoption of BTC, announce projects (such as the futuristic Bitcoin City) and cryptocurrency purchase campaigns, has not yet released any official statement on the situation.