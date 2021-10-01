El Salvador: Bitcoin mining farm videos

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele shared a Twitter video showing the new Bitcoin mining farm powered by the volcano.

His idea of use geothermal energy for BTC mining, already expressed last June 2021, therefore seems to be a reality.

El Salvador: the President and the new Bitcoin mining farm of the volcanoes

Nayib Bukele presents the “first steps” for the construction of the Bitcoin mining farm of volcanoes on Twitter:

This is a video that shows a large amount of ASIC systems for Bitcoin mining installed in a context that uses geothermal energy. All signed with the El Salvador government logo.

At the time of writing, the number of views are 2.1 million with 54 thousand “likes”. But in the comments, not everyone seems to be enthusiastic of the government’s choice to use the country’s energy for the mining of the crypto queen.

Salvadoran citizens divided between supporters and opponents of the mining farm

Among the comments, not everyone seems to be enthusiastic of the government’s choice to use the country’s energy for the mining of the crypto queen.

A tweet from a girl, for example, quotes as follows:

“So yes, there are power plants to produce more energy, but for Bitcoin mining. And the people who have been waiting for electricity for more than 30 years! Wouldn’t that help those most in need? HYPOCRITICAL”.

While a Salvadoran supporter would have replied to the girl as follows:

“Greetings Alx, the 60,000 families lacking energy, represent 5% of the population, are the most distant, this places El Salvador in first place in Central America, it is a great result. Cryptocurrency mining will be a turning point for the country, in this way we will be able to achieve a better future for the country ”.

Therefore, there are also many supporters of bitcoin who, on the other hand, “retweeted” the President’s tweet (there are more than 11,000 retweets), commenting on how “impressive” the new Salvadoran geothermal mining farm was.

The new Salvadoran mining farm and the geothermal energy of volcanoes

The original idea of ​​using the geothermal energy of volcanoes by Nayib Bukele had been shared with the public last June 2021.

In a tweet, the President said he instructed the state power company president to fine-tune a plan to offer bitcoin mining facilities with cheap, clean, renewable and zero-emission energy.

Basically, geothermal energy that is extracted from the heat of the subsoil is clean, renewable and generates almost no harmful emissions. In addition, it is also particularly economical, especially if it is consumed on site.