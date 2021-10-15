News

EL SALVADOR. Bitcoin state currency

On September 7, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal currency. The experiment is dictated by the desire to reduce commission costs on the billions of dollars sent to the country each year by fellow countrymen residing abroad and is unique on a global level.

As reported The Conversation, despite the criticisms received, the government of the Central American country does not seem willing to back down. El Salvador’s “Ley bitcoin”, approved in June, stipulates that all economic agents must accept exchanges with the cryptocurrency and all prices of the products on sale must be shown in dollars and bitcoins.

The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, who spoke of a “historic turning point”, stated on Twitter that “like all innovations, the bitcoin process in El Salvador has a learning curve”.

But what actually changes for citizens? First, businesses will have to accept both bitcoin and US dollar payments, El Salvador’s official currency since 2001.

The president says the trial will help Salvadorans save about $ 400 million spent each year on remittance fees. However, using data from the World Bank and the government, this is estimated to be closer to $ 170 million.

Moreover, according to recent polls, Salvadorans are very skeptical of bitcoin.

Protests, anger, technological problems and a collapse in value have indeed marked the first day in which El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as fiat currency.

Bitcoin’s price on Tuesday plummeted to its lowest in nearly a month, from $ 52,000 to under $ 43,000. An opposition politician said the fall cost one of the poorest countries in Latin America $ 3 million.

The launch of bitcoin in El Salvador was far from what President Nayib Bukele would have predicted when he began his daring experiment.

Platforms like Apple and Huawei didn’t offer the government-backed digital wallet, known as Chivo, and the servers had to be taken offline after they couldn’t keep up with user registrations.

But, as the days went by, Chivo began appearing on multiple platforms and was accepted by the likes of Starbucks and McDonald’s.

The government even gave Salvadorans $ 30 each in Bitcoin to encourage its adoption.

Salvatore Nicoletta

Leave a Reply

D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

