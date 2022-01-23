El Salvador: bought another 410 Bitcoins

Still problems for Bitcoin and for the rest of the world of cryptocurrenciesalbeit with some good news coming from one of the more characters media related to this world.

El Salvadorin fact, at the hands of its president Nayib Bukelebought others Bitcoinconfirming the buy the dip which has now informed the young president’s moves for some time.

El Salvador still buys Bitcoin

All this while Bitcoin reviews low prices that have not been seen for some time, also losing share $ 36,000. Those who want to take advantage of it to trade or invest over the long term can find it on the eToro platform – go here to get a demo account with the TOP of the active AUTO-TRADING SERVICES – unique in the world to offer exclusive services fintech on the crypto world such as copytrading + social.

We can in fact take advantage of what is offered by the CopyTraderwhich allows us on the one hand to investing by copying and on the other hand, to spy on the portfolios of the best investors. Then we also have the Smart Portfolios who offer us single wallets that include different crypto. All with a minimal investment of suns $ 50.

Bukele buys another 150 Bitcoins

It is not the first time that the president of El Salvador take advantage of the depor a sudden drop in price, to buy Bitcoin for his country. Again the announcement was made via the popular account Twitter by Nayib Bukele.

Nope, I was wrong, didn’t miss it. El Salvador just bought 410 #bitcoin for only 15 million dollars 🥳 Some guys are selling really cheap 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/vEUEzp5UdU – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 21, 2022

I was wrong, I didn’t miss it. El Salvador just bought 410 Bitcoins for just $ 15 million. There are people who are really selling at bargain prices!

Referring to what he said last week, complaining that he missed the train of the last dip. Which, however, as unfortunately often happens, did not bring luck to $ BTCwhich at the time of writing is unable to recover the $ 36,000. Which, however, would not seem to scare the president of El Salvadorwhich we remind our readers continues to buy for the coffers of his country Bitcoinamong other things in freedom and we do not understand to what extent, since it seems that he would buy, as he stated, directly from his phone.

Very complicated phase for Bitcoin and for the rest of the market

A purchase that came at an extremely complex time for the world’s first cryptocurrency for market capitalizationHowever, a moment that is driven not by a weakness in the sector as such, but by macro conditions that are difficult to read even for alternative markets.

A situation on which we will be able to return in greater detail during the day, while the beginning of weekend in Asia it opened in the worst way, that is with another sell offalso driven by an uninspiring session of those bags even on Friday.

He will succeed Bitcoin to reverse the trend? And if so, in what timeframe? This is what enthusiasts and specialists keep asking themselves – even if it will be shortly to deal with this game FEDduring a week that promises to be at very high tension.

All while opening a weekend in the worst way, but also with great opportunities for those who want to wade in the medium and long term.