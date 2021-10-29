News

El Salvador buys up Bitcoin, but its bonds go down

The central bank of El Salvador announced on Wednesday that it had bought another 420 Bitcoin, practicing in the same hours that the “cryptocurrency” was slipping below 5%, most likely on the market profit-taking after weeks of racing. And so, it now holds 1,120 Bitcoins for a value of 68 million dollars at yesterday morning’s prices. Nonetheless, sovereign bonds are failing to get relief from this diversification in payments being implemented in the Central American state.

Since last September 7, Bitcoin is legal currency in El Salvador by the will of President Nayib Bukele, ratified by Congress in the summer. The government’s goal would be to allow citizens, for three people without a bank account, to receive money more easily and at low cost from abroad. Remittances from emigrants account for a quarter of GDP. They are expected to grow by more than 30% this year to 6.3 billion.

Bond El Salvador waiting for the rebound

We were saying, El Salvador’s sovereign bonds have depreciated a lot. From the highs of April, for example, the January 2023 maturity loses about 17.5%, while the January 2025 maturity as much as 23.5%. The day before yesterday, they offered 20.2% and 15.6% respectively. Returns compatible with a state of default or almost. Indeed, El Salvador is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to obtain a loan $ 1.3 billion. It should receive it in the course of 2022, also because until the beginning of 2023 there are no relevant deadlines to face.

In 15 months, however, El Salvador will have to pay out 800 million, equal to just under 3% of the current GDP. However, there is no certainty about the IMF disbursement. Some of Bukele’s choices were not welcome.

First of all, precisely that of recognizing Bitcoin as legal currency, as well as a pension reform under discussion and which should nationalize part of the national system. Finally, the replacement of some constitutional judges with others loyal to the government, which led to a cooling of Joe Biden’s relations with the US.

El Salvador bonds trade at a high premium relative to Treasuries. The 15-month maturity basically offers something like 20% more, while the 3-year maturity almost 15% more. Consider that a 10% spread already detects a stressful situation. That said, an agreement with the IMF, although not immediate and easy, should be reached in the coming months. At that point, sovereign bonds would rebound. Already in October they rose between 3% and 5%, signaling at least an arrest of the fall.

[email protected]

