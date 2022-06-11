El Salvador captivates a traveler who goes around the world and was helped at his worst moment

This was the unusual experience of Carlos García Portal, better known as Charly Sinewan, an adventurer who recently opened his TikTok and showed scenes of his time in El Salvador.

For several weeks, the Spaniard Carlos García Portal, also known as Charly Sinewan, has published some videos of his experience in El Salvador on his TikTok @charly.sinewan.

Several of his brief audiovisuals are a sample of what the public can find on his YouTube channel “Charly Sinewan”, where he tells several of his motorcycle anecdotes. But it is on the Chinese social network that he has found a new audience.

“On a trip, from the bad moments, the best experiences usually come and the best people appear. How lucky it was that the motorcycle fell into the river. We continue, we’ll see with which motorcycle … we continue to travel life, “wrote the creator of content in a video that moved many.

The video manages to reflect a bit of his experience, which is fully told on his official YouTube channel Charly Sinewan.

Illustrative and non-commercial video / https://www.tiktok.com/@charly.sinewan/video/7107001420666211590?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=es

In previous clips, he showed how his motorcycle suffered when it was stranded in the Torola River. He luckily ran into some good samaritans who offered to help him.

“The end of this chapter made me cry. It’s a sign that you don’t leave El Salvador”, “this is how the beautiful people of my country, El Salvador, are very helpful and always at the service of those who need it”, “the If you haven’t watched the full chapter yet, I recommend it, you won’t regret it, it’s epic”, “for these reasons we fight for a better country”, “Salvadorans always helping”, “greetings to all of El Salvador, my respects from Guatemala, God bless you”, were some of the comments on the TikTok that has more than 227,900 views.

If you want to enjoy the full episode, go to the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SbXN842yFQ

