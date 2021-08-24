El Salvador climbs the ranking of Bitcoin ATMs

El Salvador is on its way to becoming a real one Bitcoin hub with the installation of 200 ATM where it will be possible to deposit and withdraw for free without commission.

The announcement came directly from the president Nayib Bukele via Twitter.

Bitcoin in El Salvador: expected for September 7th

The date circled in red on the calendar is that of September 7. On that day, Bitcoin will effectively become legal tender. In the meantime, however, not everyone in the country agrees on this change strongly desired by the president to revive the local economy.

For this Nayib Bukele has released a tweet storm in which he defended himself from opposition accusations but also explained how El Salvador is preparing for September 7th

La oposición torpe siempre juega ajedrez de un paso. Han apostado todo a meterle miedo a la población sobre la #LeyBitcoin y puede que logren algo, but only hasta el 7 de septiembre. Una vez en vigencia, people verá losbeneos, quedarán como mentirosos y perderán doble😉 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) August 23, 2021

The dollar remains

The president had to explain for the umpteenth time that Bitcoin will not replace the current official currency, the US dollar. What will change is that from 7 September it will be possible to download an app, Chivo, with which you will have a free $ 30 in Bitcoin. But, the president explains, the Salvadorans:

If they want, they download it, and if they don’t want to, no.

The app will allow you to receive payments in Bitcoin but also in dollars, and will also be used to receive and send payments between friends and family but its use is not mandatory.

Remittances

From 7 September (but also from now), it will be possible to send remittances from abroad to El Salvador in Bitcoin, but also in dollars. With two differences:

Bitcoin remittances are instant (or almost);

Bitcoin remittances are commission-free.

This is precisely where the strong point of the Ley Bitcoin, according to the president of the country: the population of El Salvador spends $ 400 million a year on commissions for remittances. With Bitcoin you will have it a saving for the population and a benefit for the economy.

The president explains:

This savings alone will be a huge benefit to our people (or at least to those who want it). There is also the advantage of not having to carry cash. Safer and more practical. Another advantage is that informal traders, market stalls, etc. they will be able to prove their income and access low-interest loans. For this, they will only have to use the e-wallet, regardless of whether they use it to receive payments in DOLLARS.

Los puntos Chivo: 200 Bitcoin ATMs in El Salvador

Another novelty is the introduction of Chivo points. Chivo is the name of the app of the official wallet of El Salvador, the one that gives the right to 30 dollars in Bitcoin. With the same brand they are building 200 Bitcoin ATMs where you can convert BTC into USD to withdraw them, but also where to deposit USD and convert them into BTC.

In addition these will also be gods information points where there will be staff to explain the operation of the ATMs and to give all the information necessary to extricate themselves with Bitcoin.

All without commissions. The ATMs will be operational 24 hours a day.

This is all about who will “convert” to Bitcoin. And who won’t want to do it? The president explains that absolutely nothing will happen. Nobody is forced to use Bitcoin.

All that remains is to wait for how many El Salvadorians will start using BTC starting from 7 September.

The number of Bitcoin ATMs in the world

According to Coinatmradar, at the moment in El Salvador there are only 4 Bitcoin ATMs. So the president is aiming to distribute 200 cars for a population of “only” 6.5 million inhabitants. This projects El Salvador among the three countries with the highest absolute number of branches, and certainly also topped the charts for ratio between number of branches and population.

Suffice it to say that at the top of the Coin ATM Radar ranking, there are United States with over 22 thousand branches, the Canada with almost 1,800 branches and at a distance follows the UK with 164 branches. El Salvador, with 204 branches, would be third.

In El Salvador in practice there will be approximately one Bitcoin ATM for every 32,500 people. At the moment it remains “under” the United States which boasts a Bitcoin ATM for every 16,500 people, and also under Canada which instead has a Bitcoin ATM for every 20,500 inhabitants.

But given the small size of El Salvador, it’s safe to bet that its Bitcoin ATMs will excel in density.