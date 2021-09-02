El Salvador: Congress approves $ 150 million Bitcoin Trust

The Congress of El Salvador approved a law to create a fund $ 150 million Bitcoin Trust with the aim of facilitating the BTC / USD conversion.

The Bitcoin Trust approved in El Salvador

According to reported, in view of the planned adoption of the Bitcoin as the country’s legal currency starting September 7, 2021, in El Salvador are preparing by setting up a dedicated fund.

The law for the Bitcoin Trust, approved by 64 votes in favor against 14, it strengthens the country’s decision to be the first in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency.

Lawmakers have said that the money for the new fund will be redirected from the current budget of the finance ministry and administered by the state development bank of El Salvador (BANDESAL).

About that, the document issued by Congress describes as follows:

“The purpose of this law is to financially support the alternatives that the state provides, without prejudice to private initiatives, which allow the user to carry out the automatic and instant convertibility of bitcoin to the United States dollar”.

El Salvador and the Bitcoin law ready to be reality

“The Ley Bitcoin”, or rather the law on Bitcoin, in El Salvador has therefore put the country at the center of the crypto scenario, as in exactly 5 days it will be legal to use US dollars or bitcoins.

In addition to the Bitcoin Trust fund, El Salvador has also already formalized other channels to support the new coin.

In fact, last week they were introduced Chivo points, namely the app of the official wallet of El Salvador that would give citizens the right to withdraw the first 30 dollars in BTC.

Not only that, always with the same brand, they have already been established 200 Bitcoin ATMs where to then convert BTC / USD and USD / BTC, without commissions and 24 hours a day. In addition, information points have been set up for each counter in order to educate citizens who have not yet entered the crypto world.

Bitcoin: the challenge between Nayib Bukele and the opposites

Supporting Bitcoin and its official adoption is first and foremost the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. It is he, in fact, who at the end of last June has announced the new monetary reality of the country with the coexistence of BTC and USD, noting that bitcoin would still be the optional legal tender.

In contrast, however, not everyone seems to support this idea. A challenge between Nayib Bukele and the opponents on the Ley Bitcoin, is therefore in progress.

Among the many who have expressed themselves, some such as the international rating agency, Fitch Rating that has defined such a choice as risky. According to Fitch Rating, basically using Bitcoin to conduct daily transactions, institutions’ exposure to credit volatility would increase.

And then again, the local economist Ricardo Castañeda it would have said that Bukele is not well aware that the risk of formalizing Bitcoin could turn the country into a money laundering paradise.

Si tomamos en cuenta el impulse that will give the Ley #Bitcoin, the inyección de $ 30 per person en moneda deflacionaria, el fideicomiso of the minimum wage, el fideicomiso de reactivación económica and el no payment of comisiones por las remesas … Estoy seguro that the figure will be mayor 😉 https://t.co/D1fMs36shG – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 1, 2021

“If we consider the boost that the Ley Bitcoin will give, the injection of 30 dollars per person in deflated currency, the confidence in the minimum wage, the confidence in economic reactivation and the non-payment of commissions for remittances…. I’m sure the figure will be higher ”.

Despite the risks and dangers mentioned above, Bukele appears to be firm on his decision, evaluating BTC as the “deflationary currency” and therefore as a growth factor for El Salvador.