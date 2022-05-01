El Salvador-Costa Rica: Duel for the Central American Championship

The under-19 team from El Salvador has a very important commitment, since this Saturday they will face the final of the tournament FIFA Forward UNCAF 2022a duel against his similar Costa Rica to define which is the best youth team at the Central American level.

The team led by Gerson Pérez will face its second final so far in 2022. Under his orders, the azulita has participated in two international tournaments, and in both has managed to reach the final. A few weeks ago, his team played in the Dallas Cup final, in which they lost 3-1 to Panama.

The path that the U-19s have traveled in the UNCAF tournament has been excellent. In the group stage, El Salvador achieved a full victories, that is, they obtained three wins in their three matches, and incidentally scored eight goals in favor and only conceded one goal in the tournament.

In their debut they faced the Honduran national team, in a game that ended 0-2 in favor of the Salvadorans. “La H” finished the game with nine players and was about to score the equalizer, until El Salvador managed to seal the victory on the aggregate scoreboard.

For their second game, the azulita faced the host Belize, in this game El Salvador scored a 1-5 win, however it left consequences in the squad as the Belizeans focused on making aggressive tackles in the second half, leaving beaten several of the Cuscatleco soccer players.

The physical wear and tear became evident in the Salvadorans’ last game in the group stage. Against Nicaragua, El Salvador won by the minimum, with an early goal by César Orellana. Although El Salvador dominated possession of the ball in the first half, by the second half, the nationals looked tired against the Nicaraguans, who created several opportunities in attack and came close to tying the game.

Costa Rica, for its part, was paired in group B with Panama, Guatemala and Puerto Rico, this being a more even group.

“La Sele” began with a goalless draw with Panama, then tied for the minimum with Guatemala. To ensure their passage to the next round, Costa Rica had to beat Puerto Rico to have a better goal difference, and they did. With a score of 1-4, the Ticos secured their place in the final, after Panama defeated Guatemala with a difference of two goals. The canaleros needed a win by four goals.

For the coach of El Salvador, Gerson Pérez, there is only one goal, to win the game against Costa Rica, obtain a trophy and arrive well prepared for the pre-world championship of the category, to be played between June and July in Honduras; however, he acknowledged that several of his players are injured.

“Several are bruised, but the one with the least bruises is playing right now and we are going to continue with the treatment. You have to win (the final). With the boys we always talk about having a trophy and preparing ourselves better for the next pre-world championship, but yes, we are here to win”, confirmed the strategist.

The game will be played on Saturday at 7:00 pm at the FFB stadium.