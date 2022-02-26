El Salvador could have lost up to $22 million in reserves thanks to the drop in the value of Bitcoin

Four months after El Salvador became the first and only country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, the International Monetary Fund has said that the cryptocurrency poses “major risks” to the financial stability of the nation and its citizens.

The ambitious plan of the populist Nayib Bukele, self-styled CEO of that country, has produced lukewarm results and El Salvador is believed to have lost up to $22 million in reserves thanks to the dramatic drop in the value of the cryptocurrency.

A fraud targeting users of the country’s official e-wallet, known as Chivo, has spread, with at least 1,000 people reporting their identities stolen through the app.

Despite Bukele’s promise that Bitcoin would make life easier for the millions of Salvadorans who don’t have bank accounts, as well as those who send remittances from abroad, few seem to use it in their daily lives.

None of that has deterred Bukele, who in March, in what some experts are calling his riskiest move yet, will issue a $1 billion “Bitcoin bond” for the first time.

Half of the money raised from the bond offering will be used to build a tax-free “Bitcoin City” fueled by an extinct volcano whose geothermal energy will be harnessed to mine new bitcoins, according to the government. The other $500 million will be used to buy more bitcoins.

The 10-year bond offers investors an interest rate of 6.5%, much lower than the country’s traditional bonds, which are trading very low because the rating agencies are very concerned about Bukele’s fixation with Bitcoin.

The president insists the plan will help boost growth in a poor nation that has long struggled to fire up its economy. Experts are skeptical.

Although the Salvadoran economy grew 10% in 2021, it remains heavily indebted. El Salvador owes $1.2 billion in foreign debt payments next year, including an $800 million eurobond repayment due in January.

El Salvador has asked the IMF for a $1.3 billion loan to help cover those payments, but a deal seems unlikely given the nation’s refusal to leave Bitcoin or make other financial adjustments.

The now alarmed international financial community applauded two decades ago when El Salvador gave up its currency and adopted the dollar. Dollarization has helped keep El Salvador’s inflation rates low compared to those of its neighbors, but it means the government has ceded control of its monetary policy to the United States.

Bukele, who often complains that the United States is too involved in his country’s affairs and has grown closer to China, has embraced Bitcoin as part of his larger plan to remake El Salvador.

A week ago, three US senators introduced a bill asking the State Department to report on whether El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin has opened the door to money laundering and whether the cryptocurrency poses risks to the system. American financier.