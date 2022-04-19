El Salvador defeated Mexico and became champion of the Beach Soccer Cup [VIDEO]

The men’s team The Savior ended with the greatest success in the Beach Soccer 2022 winning your three matches demonstrating highly competitive football. And it is that after beating Argentina and then suffer Uruguaythose led by Rudis Gallo achieved an extraordinary comeback against Mexico to keep the title of champions.

A fairly even game in which the Mexicans would take advantage from the beginning thanks to a score of Jose David Vizcarra to open the bookmark. However, before the end of the first half and thanks to intense insistence, the tie would come for the Central Americans at the feet of Exon Perdomo.

El Salvador kept the title!

For the next period Mexico went ahead on the scoreboard again with a goal from Cristofher Castillo and the Salvadorans had to row again from behind. At that moment the Aztecs took a lot of confidence and it seemed that they were going to extend their advantage. It was a dark outlook for Central Americans. But everything would change in the final minutes of the match.

Already in the third period he was the debutante César Rivera who scored the tie for El Salvador (2-2) and the illusions returned for the Salvadoran players who dreamed of victory. But just four minutes from the end, the main sanctioned a penalty in favor of the Salvadorans and Rivera himself did not hesitate to execute it and take on this responsibility. Everything went perfectly, annotation, victory and victory for El Salvador (3-2) against Mexico.