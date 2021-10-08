El Salvador: Earnings of 35% for those who have bitcoins

The president of El Salvador yesterday pointed out that the Salvadorans who have installed the official Chivo wallet in September, by receiving $ 30 in BTC, they already earned 35% in case they hadn’t already sold it.

The President of El Salvador is actively explaining how he is providing a deflationary environment for his citizens. Majority of folks don’t understand how incredible this is. pic.twitter.com/wyetLZEM83 – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 6, 2021

The average price of BTC in September 2021 was just under $ 46,000, so yesterday’s $ 55,000 is 19% higher than the average for the month.

Pompliano and the situation in El Salvador

Compared to 15 days ago, when the average price was around $ 42,000, the price has increased by 31%, while comparing the minimum price in September (below $ 40,000) and the maximum in October (above $ 55,000), the gain would be greater than 37%.

But perhaps the most interesting is the comment that Anthony Pompliano gave this news.

El Salvador it is in fact a poor country, given that it is only in 111th place in the world for per capita GDP, with just over $ 4,000 a year. Therefore, despite being low $ 30, it corresponds to almost 10% of the monthly GDP per capita.

While it is somewhat unlikely that all Salvadorans who received $ 30 in BTC as a gift would have kept it without exchanging it for dollars, those who did have seen significantly increase the value of this very small capital which, however, has a not insignificant impact on their average monthly earnings.

An increase of 35%, like the one highlighted by Bukele, means that $ 30 has become more than 40%, thus passing from almost 10% of the monthly GDP per capita to over 12%.

According to Pompliano this could be a real “lesson” given by the president of El Salvador to its citizens on how a “deflationary environment” works.

The well-known crypto influencer points out that most people still can’t really understand how incredible this is, also probably because it is certainly not a rich country that teaches this lesson.

The Salvadorans and the Bitcoin approach

The fact is that savings in normal inflationary fiat currency inevitably lose value over time, so much so that it is absolutely not convenient to keep them. Fiat currency pays off spend it or invest it in some deflationary asset.

Bitcoin is a currency with a deflationary nature, although nowadays its money supply is still increasing by just under 2% per year. Every 4 years, however, the pace at which new BTCs are created halves, while the money supply of fiat currencies in circulation inevitably continues to increase.

The Salvadorans who have not spent or changed the BTC received thanks to Chivo into dollars will be realizing that a currency with a deflationary nature should be kept, rather than invested.

Savings in bitcoin are risk-on, unlike, for example, those in gold which are risk-off, but bitcoin is not just any asset: it is still a coin, extremely liquid, and now very easy to spend anywhere, especially in El Salvador.

It is possible that the $ 30 gift the state gave to Salvadorans a gift with a value greater than $ 30 will be revealed in the future for those who have decided to keep the BTC received as a gift. That $ 30 in BTC is extremely unlikely can really change your life of those who received them as gifts, but at least they could have taught them the difference between inflationary currencies, such as the dollar, and those with a deflationary nature, like Bitcoin.