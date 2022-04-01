El Salvador falls to Mexico in the Azteca

Many things could have affected the El Salvador national team. The smog, the height, an individually superior rival, it doesn’t matter. Excuses do not fit because Mexico He went over and put an end to the octagonal after a 2-0.

But it can be said that the selection died on its feet. He did not give up on the idea and took risks, which Mexico knew how to take advantage of and without much wear and tear killed the illusions of the Salvadoran team in their visit to Azteca.

Very little from El Salvador. It was impossible for the national team to show their game in a stadium that can intimidate despite not being at full capacity but in which the rival showed why, despite the doubts in his game, he is one of the powers of the CONCACAF.

The selection had an emotional closure for what it meant to play in the Azteca stadium. And it is that most of the players stepped on the ground of one of the most mythical stages of world football for the first time.

In the previous one, the photographs and memories appeared on the players’ social networks, but once on the field, the mentality must have been one of maximum concentration against an opponent whose party they intended to ruin.

Gerardo Martino made five changes to his line-up, perhaps to finish testing his idea in this irregular World Cup qualifying tie in which a large part of the fans were not convinced by the ways and the way in which El Tri performed at this stage. .

Coach Hugo Pérez was not too surprising. The idea has always been to go out and play, not to save. Fighting is part of the DNA of this team throughout this process and for this reason, the DT sent an eleven to the field with modifications but with clear ideas.

The novelty on the left side was Miguel Lemus. The chalateco jumped onto the field in place of the suspended Álex Larín, while Kevin Reyes on the left and Styven Vásquez as the striker were the surprises in the lineup.

And in the first minutes the team received all the pressure from the rival but never went into despair. The two defensive lines kept their position and Mexico tried to overcome it with their individual game but everything was controlled.

Around 9 minutes Mario González made his first appearance after a center by Antuna that the goalkeeper anticipated with pressure. The team, despite the pressure, tried to get out with the ball and take care of the position.

But Mexico was more precise and faster with the ball. He showed it over 17 minutes when in a corner charge, Uriel Antuna beat the Salvadoran defenders and after a rebound by González, the Cruz Azul winger scored the first of the game.

In the previous one, there was talk of the prohibitions due to the smog that affected the Mexican capital. The air was heavier and added to the height, the game conditions required adaptation.

Perhaps that affected El Salvador at the start. Hugo Pérez’s men were slower and had difficulty competing with the pace of the locals, who wanted to go over the blue and white to start clearing up doubts ahead of the World Cup.

The one who had the most problems was “Chalatío”. The side of the northern team suffered at each arrival of Antuna and Jiménez.

It was precisely the Wolves player who scored the second penalty for the locals over 44 minutes and the scoreboard glimpsed what seemed logical in the previous one.

PEREZ MODIFIED

Errors in transitions and defense cost El Salvador dearly. For the complement, Hugo Pérez modified with Lizandro Claros on the left, Eduardo Vigil from central for Zavaleta and Rivas for Vásquez in the center of the attack.

The difficulties that Lemus showed earned him the change and the mistakes were very similar to those that occurred in the match against Jamaica.

There are things to highlight about the selection. Despite the score, the team never backed down. He maintained the tactical approach despite the goals against and in the Azteca, against Mexico, he has his credit and value.

Time was not enough for more. Mexico passed over Hugo Pérez’s pupils. End of the story and the fairy tale. To think and plan for 2026.