El Salvador, first Bitcoin mining thanks to volcanoes!

The president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, after having declared i Bitcoin the state currency, has published a Twitter video where it shows the massive project initiated by his country which provides for a huge mining plant, that is of extraction of Bitcoin, which exploits thegeothermal energy of volcanoes.

In fact, cryptocurrency mining is what is called an ad process high energy intensity and Bitcoins have often been at the center of attention precisely for the alleged damage caused to the environment.

But Bukele had already stated in June that El Salvador’s state-owned electricity company, LaGeo, will use cheap, clean energy to supply the plant, 100% renewable and zero CO2 emissions, thanks to volcanoes present on the island.

The Salvadoran president’s choice to officially adopt Bitcoin as a state currency raises many doubts as to any risks to the financial economy of the state, but there is no doubt that for the world of large-scale cryptocurrencies, investments of this type represent a step forward of gigantic proportions with a view to making the fully sustainable digital currencies.

El Salvador pushes Bitcoin into the world of sustainable development

September 7, 2021 El Salvador stated i Bitcoin the official currency of the country together with the dollar, becoming the first country in the world to make such a choice.

Although Bukele, the president, is very popular in the country (recent polls have put his approval rating above 80%), the law that legalizes Bitcoin has been criticized by citizens and financial industry experts.

Citizens have it hard disputed the innovation earlier this month when thousands of people took to the streets to protest the president, in what was the largest protest since Bukele took power, according to local media.

According to the new Salvadoran law that regulates the adoption of Bitcoin companies must obligatorily accept cryptocurrency payments. The population in general was then encouraged to use cryptocurrencies with a bonus of 30 dollars in Bitcoin assigned by the government to each citizen.

For this purpose, a government platform was created which is a large state portfolio, called Chivo, and those who download it on their smartphone are rewarded with 30 dollars in Bitcoin.

And if the government has its own platform to manage transactions, it also has its own giant Bitcoin mining facility, where the new tokens.

As mentioned, the process of extracting cryptocurrencies from cyberspace requires enormous amounts of energy.

According to a report published in March 2021 by analysts of the Bank of America, the overall C02 emissions of the global Bitcoin industry have increased to 60 million tons, equivalent to the exhaust of about 9 million cars.

At least from this point of view we must admit that Bukele could give a boost because i Bitcoin enter fully into the world of Sustainable Development. Since the mega Salvadoran plant is based on the geothermal energy produced by volcanoes and which therefore is zero emissions.

Last June Bukele had declared that the construction of the plant was underway power plant to power Bitcoin mining, through the excavation of a well, capable of providing approximately 95 MW of 100% clean geothermal energy and zero CO2 emissions, thanks to volcanoes present in El Salvador.

Bukele sees farther than Musk on Bitcoin

The president must be acknowledged Bukele that in just four months managed to make El Salvador the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, distribute $ 30 in Bitcoin to all citizens of the country via the state-sponsored Chivo app, install 200 Bitcoi ATMsn within the country, buy 700 Bitcoins for the state and start mining the hardest money known to man in a 100% renewable way.

What is surprising is that the video posted by Bukele, about the Bitcoin mining as part of a sustainable project, was only shared a few months after that Elon Musk instead he had announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin precisely because of their high energy consumption.

Although Musk has shown that he still does not understand the Bitcoin network’s relationship with sustainable energy production, President Bukele seems far ahead in this.

If we put aside the possible risky financial implications for El Salvador, there is no doubt that this choice, to invest in Bitcoin in every respect, it represents a gigantic step forward for the world of cryptocurrencies, which are close to becoming a tool for Sustainable Development.

The first state power plant to mine Bitcoin is born!

Bukele was interviewed extensively on the subject and detailed his goals last June for Bitcoin mining through a state geothermal power plant.

Bukele claimed the geothermal the best source of clean energy because it is not subject to the intermittence of wind or solar and works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

With geothermal energy, such as that intended to be used in El Salvador, the volcano incandescent heats the groundwater, creating a powerful vapor discharge that can spin turbines and generate electricity.

The project for the construction of this mega power plant will cost 480 million dollars and it will be a great inheritance of the country with which to finance the infrastructures as well.

The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index estimates the energy consumption for the Bitcoin mining around the world equal to approximately 105 terawatt-hours of electricity per year. To make the idea is more than all the electricity used every year in the Philippines, again according to the estimates of the university.

Such revelations have sparked outrage over the high environmental cost of Bitcoin mining, but here’s what’s happening to El Salvador reverses the situation.

Forbes had previously reported a company called Northern Bitcoin which has set up a center in a former Norwegian metal mine and uses hydroelectric and wind power to run its computers, as well as cold water from a nearby fjord to cool the machines.

But the proportions of Bukele’s choice have a much greater impact, this is because in parallel the Bitcoin finds officiality as a state currency, with the government commitment to make the sustainable mining. In fact, at the moment there are many Bitcoin miners and other cryptocurrencies that use 100% clean energy, but none of them are a state institution, except in El Salvador.

Bitcoins towards an increasingly green future in the USA

When the data collected regarding the CO2 emissions it must be taken into account that these are not precise measurements, since an accurate reading of the carbon emissions produced by the Bitcoin mining it would also require an exact knowledge of the energy mix used to generate electricity, which in turn is used in the extraction operations.

How does it correctly and observe the CNBC but overall, the market is pushing North American energy sources to become more and more green.

The investment bank every year Lazard publishes an estimate of the growth in energy costs by source. His 2020 report shows that many of the renewable energy sources more common are equal to or less expensive than conventional energy sources such as coal and gas. The more the cost of renewable energy continues to drop, the more it will be used.

Thiel states that most of the new miners in the USA will use renewable sources, Gibbs estimates that Bitcoin mining in the United States is already fueled for over 50% from renewable sources.

Furthermore, the recent ban on China cryptocurrency caused a flight of miners, some of whom are migrating to North America where they will use clean energy for extraction.

The Bitcoin Mining Engineer Brandon Arvanaghi told CNBC that in the long run, migration to the United States, where innovation around renewable Bitcoins is already underway, will be a huge boon for the sustainable future of cryptocurrencies. In fact, places like Texas offer cheap electricity, largely due to wind power funding.

The Crypto Climate Accord, an initiative by private investors to decarbonise Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining in general. Participants include Argo Blockchain, Hut8 Mining, and the Ripple project.

There is also the Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative, founded by Square to support companies that help promote renewable energy adoption and efficiency within the Bitcoin investor world. Square funded the project with $ 10 million, which recently saw the release of a white paper titled “Bitcoin is the Key to an Abundant, Clean Energy Future”.

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the leading platform for DeFi (decentralized finance) and NFT (non-fungible tokens), two potentially transformative technologies that are seeing tremendous investment interest.

This digital currency is currently supported by a Bitcoin-like “proof-of-work” mining system, but has begun a transition to the proof-of-stake, an approach that will drastically reduce Ethereum’s energy impact.

The Ethereum Foundation said last week that the use of proof-of-stake will reduce energy consumption of the Ethereum blockchain by 99.95%, with the potential to run the entire blockchain with around 2.6 megawatts of power.