El Salvador first for Bitcoin searches on Google

For the past 12 months El Salvador turns out to be distinctly at the top of the ranking of countries where it comes csearch more often on Google for the word “bitcoin”.

El Salvador, Nigeria and Turkey top Bitcoin searches on Google

He reveals it Google Trendsaccording to which even in the small Central American state more than double the research carried out in the most populous African state, namely the Nigeria.

Nigeria is the seventh most populous state in the world, with over 210 million inhabitants, and despite this it is only in second place behind small El Salvador, which with only 3% of its population does more than double the searches.

It should also be noted that the Turkey (85 million inhabitants) most likely due to the very strong devaluation of its currency, the Lira.

The peaks of research on BTC in El Salvador

In particular, by analyzing data from Google searches for the word bitcoin in El Salvador in the last 12 months it turns out that the maximum peak was in the week between 6 and 12 June 2021, or when it was revealed that Bitcoin would become legal tender in the country.

A second peak then occurred in the week between September 5 and 11, which is when Bitcoin actually became legal tender in El Salvador.

Since then, however, the volume of searches has remained very high, demonstrating that it was not just hype.

The first spike reveals that most Salvadorans most likely did not even know what Bitcoin was before President Bukele announced the initiative to make it legal tender in the country, while the second suggests that in practice many have started looking for information. to learn how to use it.

Indeed comparing the curve of bitcoin searches in El Salvador with that of searches for Chivothe government wallet for BTC, clearly emerges that the second peak is contemporary to that of Chivo, whose searches in the country in September even surpassed those of bitcoin.

It is therefore very likely that since September many Salvadorans have begun to search Google for information on how to use Bitcoin and the Chivo wallet, although the search volume of the wallet has since dropped rapidly, while that of Bitcoin has remained high.

What El Salvadorians are looking for on Google

Taking into consideration the main Bitcoin related research in El Salvador it is clear that those related to its value stand out, that literally dominate the ranking of the most sought after. This, together with the fact that searches for bitcoin remained high even after September, suggests that many Salvadorans have actually started using it or investing something in it.

In the light of these data it is possible to state that the hype about Bitcoin in El Salvador was neither short nor ephemeral, and that indeed it is lasting over time although with a little less intensity. On the other hand also starting from October El Salvador clearly remains first in the ranking of countries that search the most bitcoin on Google.