El Salvador goes back to Panama in a match suspended due to an electrical storm

The senior team had good passages and also a bad start in a match that dominated in good stretches against Panama. The score already looked 3-2 in favor of the Cuscatlecos when it was suspended at 68′ due to an electrical storm and was terminated for the safety of those present.

Hugo Pérez’s pupils had a difficult start with many inattentions, something that was common in the last matches, so they quickly found themselves down 0-2. However, he began to carburete with dominance in the midfield and pressuring the rival, until he traced it in the complement part. Thus, he looked better than his canal rival in the second friendly on the agenda.

The first serious arrival of the canaleros and ended with a goal almost from the dressing room. In the left sector, the blue team lost the ball and a good connection between Rodríguez and Aparicio, left Azarías Londoño in a clear position who, from outside the area, sent a low shot to the lower right sector of the Carabantes goalkeeper. The ball slipped in and it was 0-1.

At minute 10, the Salvadorans had the tie in the boots of Christian Gil, who found the ball inside the area but his shot was not fine. He tried to cross it too much and went around the side of César Samudio’s cabin.

However, Panama maintained the dynamics of the game better and found the second by way of a penalty. This after a shot at close range in the area, the ball hit the hand of Bryan Landaverde and the referee decreed a maximum penalty. Richard Peralta arrived and shot Carabantes for 0-2.

It was an uncomfortable moment for Salvadorans. Although they began to have the ball, they did not arrive clearly. It was not until the 28th minute when a good combination between Tamacas, Gil and Blanco ended with a cross for the arrival of Aguirre who shot, but the defense blocked the corner.

The discount reached 34′ through Bryan Tamacas. A free kick from the left was prolonged by Jairo Henríquez and alone “Buba” reached the second post to send it to the bottom and make it 1-2.

In the complement, Panama pressed and had two options to extend the advantage; However, it was Christian Gil who put the tie for the Cuscatlecos. The play was conceived by Landaverde and filtered for Reyes, who sent the center for the striker who defined first for 2-2.

At 65 ‘the comeback came when Landaverde stole the ball in the middle, opened for Gil and then a filtered ball to Jairo, who with a shot made it 3-2 so that the blue had peace with the goals.

At minute 68 the match was suspended due to the threat of electric rain and later it was terminated.