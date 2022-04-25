El Salvador-Honduras: the first challenge of the Azulita

El Salvador’s under-19 team start your participation in the tournament FIFA Forward UNCAF 2022 This Sunday April 24.

Their first rival will be their counterpart from Honduras, in the first game of group A, where Belize and Nicaragua are also paired, and they are the catrachos, on paper, the strongest rival in the group stage.

The team led by Gerson Pérez has continued to work after participating in the Dallas Cup friendly tournament, a tournament that took place a few weeks ago in the United States.

In that competition, the azulita managed to reach the final after great performances against Mexican teams, however they fell in the decisive game against their similar team from Panama 3-1, managing to stay with the runner-up.

Coach Pérez made some changes with respect to the runner-up team, summoning for the UNCAF competition several soccer players who play for teams from El Salvador that could not be present at the Dallas Cup.









This change was made by the technician to test pieces for the U-20 pre-world championship to be played in Honduras between June and July of this year.

“We are ready for the tournament, excited to be here. Today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) we are going to train to prepare for Sunday’s game. We have made seven changes but we wanted to see more players and take advantage of the fact that it is a Central American tournament to call up more than (teams from) El Salvador,” said Gerson Pérez, technical director of the U-19 national team.

Under the command of coach Gerson Pérez, the El Salvador U-20 team has faced Central American rivals on three occasions, obtaining two draws by the minimum against Guatemala at the Cuscatlán stadium and one defeat, against Panama in the final of the Dallas Cup.

The Honduran under-19 team, on the other hand, arrived in Belize with strong intentions of staying at the top of their group, as well as being one of the favorite teams to win the title of the Central American competition.









The Honduran team has 16 players in its ranks who have already had minutes in the first division of their country, with only two other players who play in the Honduran second division.

Among those summoned stand out the defenders from Real España Miguel Carrasco and Aarón Zúniga, as well as Jeyson Contreras from the Marathon.

They also have some casualties such as Antony García, Yostin Obando, Isaac Castillo, Ederson Fúnez and Rodrigo Rodríguez, since the clubs they belong to have not yet managed to give them the minimum number of minutes in the local tournament, which corresponds to 540 minutes for players under 20 years of age.

The team led by Luis Alvarado has prepared with a one-week microcycle prior to the start of the UNCAF tournament, concentrated in Comayagua.

The meeting between the youth teams of El Salvador and Honduras will take place this Sunday at 4:15 in the afternoon at the Belize Football Federation (FFB) stadium.