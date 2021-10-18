El Salvador is Bitcoin fever: more cryptocurrency is bought at ATMs than sold

The adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador is accelerating, in correspondence with the bullish phase of the cryptocurrency that pushes citizens to buy more and more bitcoins with their savings in US dollars. The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, shared some data on Twitter, collected through the wallet Chivo.

In particular, Bukele points out that the population is using the various ATMs located throughout the territory more to deposit Dollars, buying Bitcoin instead of the opposite and that is to withdraw Dollars by selling Bitcoin. Also, according to Bukele, Chivo has recorded over 24 thousand requests for remittances, peaking over $ 3 million on October 16.

2 new Chivo Facts: 1. People are inserting way more USD (to buy #BTC) than what they are withdrawing from the Chivo ATMs (any media outlet can independently confirm this by visiting the ATMs). 2. Today, we received 24,076 remittances, adding up to $ 3,069,761.05 (in one day). – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 16, 2021

What is happening reflects a change in public perception, which initially showed particular resistance, even violent, after the entry into force of the law that recognized cryptocurrency as legal tender alongside the US dollar (remember that since 2001 El Salvador is a dollarized country, with the abandonment of the Real and the adoption of the US currency). On the other hand, the Salvadoran government has put in place a series of measures to stimulate the adoption of Bitcoin, such as fuel bonuses and tax breaks.

The government has installed over 200 ATMs, which has brought the country to the third place in the size of the Bitcoin ATM network, after the USA and Canada and surpassing the United Kingdom.

Finally, in recent weeks, the Salvadoran government has announced the construction of a veterinary hospital that will be financed by the profits collected during the bullish phase of Bitcoin. With a budget of approximately 4 million dollars, the veterinary hospital will house four operating theaters, as many emergency clinics, 19 offices and a rehabilitation area.