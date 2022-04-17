El Salvador is champion of the Beach Soccer Cup

The El Salvador men’s team successfully fulfilled its role in the Beach Soccer 2022was crowned champion, winning all three of her matches and playing very well.

In their last game, they beat the Mexicans 3-2.

The Salvadorans came into the game with a lot of intensity, showing their desire to win the game from the start.

However, the Mexicans managed to get ahead of the result with a long-range goal from Jose David Vizcarra, two minutes into the game. The ball was deflected by the sand and Eliodoro Portillo was unable to save the shot.

The national goalkeeper responded two minutes later with a long shot that crashed into the crossbar and in a matter of seconds Elmer Robles sent another shot that the Mexican goalkeeper, Antonio Echeverría, managed to save. César Rivera attempted a bicycle kick soon after and was also unsuccessful.

The Salvadorans played with everything in attack, they fought each ball, they went immediately to the other goal, and they exercised great dominance against the Aztecs. The bad thing is that the goal did not appear, no matter how much control there was on the part of the Cuscatlecos.

But from the foot Exon Perdomo, with just over three minutes to go before the end of this period, the first of the locals came out. The five of the nationals scored the tie through a shot from the penalty spot.

The first period closed with the Salvadorans trying to score the second, but without success.

Things started uphill for the Salvadorans, as the visitors took the lead

In the first minutes of this period, Cristofher Castillo took the opportunity to score with a header after a steal by Fausto Alemán. It was 1-2, and the Mexicans dreamed of the cup.

The national squad tried to close the gap, although now it had more difficulty than in the previous period.

Oscar Cruz, at the finish line, saved a dangerous shot from the Mexicans with his head, after an exit from Eliodoro Portillo.

The team led by Rudis Gallo tried in many ways to break the Aztec defense, and was unsuccessful in their attempts

“El Tri” was impenetrable, it did not yield anything to the locals, it was a dark panorama for Salvadorans.

The advantage was not wide, they were only one goal behind, and despite that it felt impossible to put the ball in the opposite goal. The lack of aim was also notorious for the Blue players.

The second period was over, and nothing clear was seen. The champion of the Beach Soccer Cup 2022 had to be defined here, in these last 12 minutes.

The third period started slowly, the physical wear of three consecutive games was noticeable. The El Salvador team started calmly, making smart moves.

Heber Ramos tried to surprise Echeverría with a long shot, who deflected the ball with the tips of his fingers.

And it was the debutant César Rivera who put the tie four minutes into this period. He first stole the ball in midfield and, without hesitation, shot at the goal defended by Echeverría. Brilliant goal of the six of the Blue.

The stadium was animated and they asked for the third goal, the victory. Even the German delegation, who was in the stands watching the match, shouted with happiness.

The Mexican team reacted and began to attack with urgency. Eliodoro Portillo was attentive to stop the shots, and the rest of the nationals took advantage of the spaces to try a counterattack, although without much luck.

With exactly four minutes to go, the referee called a penalty in favor of El Salvador. The debutant Rivera was responsible for executing it, and as if he had been with the team for years, he defined with category, making the entire stadium scream with emotion. It was 3-2 and the title was close to staying at home.