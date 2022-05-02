El Salvador is punished by FIFA

The FIFA published this Monday, May 2, 2022-on its website- the punishments against the CONCACAF countries, including El Salvador, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Honduras. The governing body of soccer financially sanctioned the federations due to various incidents in the last dates of the octagonal qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

But it is El Salvador who leads the list of those punished with an economic sanction amounting to 90,000 Swiss Francs ($92,097,184) for the matches against Canada and Costa Rica.

FIFA pointed out that during the match against Canada objects were thrown towards the field of the Cuscatlán stadium, for which a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs was imposed; In addition, El Salvador received a strong punishment for incidents before the match against Costa Rica. FIFA pointed out the throwing of objects onto the field and indications to the maintenance of order in and around the stadium, such as the flight of drones.

In addition, El Salvador was punished by playing a home match with a limited number of fans.

HONDURAS

The H is the second selection with the highest punishment by FIFA. Honduras was charged a fine of 70 thousand Swiss Francs for the incidents at the San Pedro Sula stadium during the match against El Salvador where there was discriminatory behavior by the fans and invasion of the field of play, plus the throwing of objects and artificial games . The Federation will pay a little more than $70 thousand.

MEXICO

FIFA punished Mexico for incidents that occurred in matches against Panama, El Salvador and the United States. The facts described by FIFA are “Misconduct of the team (delayed kick-off)” against Panama (5 thousand Swiss Francs), “Order and security in the matches (use of laser pointers)” against the United States (5 thousand Swiss Francs) , and “Team misconduct (delayed kick-off)” against El Salvador (7,500 Swiss Francs). Total: $12,790.97.

PANAMA

While Panama will pay a total of 14,000 Swiss Francs ($14,325.89) for two home games. The first against Honduras, where FIFA reported “throwing of objects and failure to implement the existing safety rules” and the second against Canada, where “team misconduct (6 individual sanctions) was recorded. Order and security in matches (throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks).

UNITED STATES

The United States was fined 5,000 Swiss Francs ($5,116.39) for “Order and Security in the Matches (invasion of the field of play)” in the match against El Salvador.

COSTA RICA

Costa Rica was fined 3,000 Swiss Francs for trespassing on the pitch in the match they played against the United States. In total, the Costa Rican Federation will pay a little more than $3,000.

CANADA

The leader of the octagonal was not saved from the punishments by FIFA. Canada was fined 15,000 Swiss Francs ($15,349.17) for delaying kick-off and for trespassing during the home game against the United States and was cautioned for misconduct for the away game against El Salvador.