El Salvador is the first state in the world where bitcoin is the mone

Can bitcoin, the most famous virtual currency in the world, which is based on online transactions without relying on any central bank, become the official currency of a state? Well, since the beginning of September, this possibility has become a reality. Through a law strongly desired by the eccentric president Nayib Bukele and approved by Parliament, El Salvador has achieved this singular record, that of being, in fact, the first state in the world in which bitcoin is, next to the dollar, the official currency. of the country.

A decision that has aroused controversy and perplexity. And which, according to many experts, seems to be a “gimmick” that risks turning against the government itself, as well as penalizing the weakest citizens. In recent weeks, then, a further relaunch has come from Bukele, who announced the construction of the first “Bitcoin City”, a city that will live only on virtual currency, without applying taxes on income, property or capital gains.

The perplexities of the bishops. He also voiced the growing concerns there Episcopal Conference of El Salvador (Cedes ). The president, Msgr. José Luis Escobar Alas, archbishop of San Salvador, reiterated the request, already contained in a previous message from the episcopate, addressed to the Legislative Assembly, to reform the law that regulates the use of bitcoin. This is due, the archbishop explained,

“To the concern and fear experienced by a large part of the Salvadoran community, due to the ignorance of this type of currency and the impossibility of handling it”.

For his part, Bukele, whose government immediately bought 700 bitcoins for a consideration of over 30 million dollars, spoke of a decision that projects the country into the future, while taking into account a period of apprenticeship. In any case, salaries and pensions continue to be paid in dollars.

Practical problems and little sharing. How, then, to evaluate this choice? Sir asked Luis Ernesto Vargas Claros, Salvadoran economist, PhD student at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam), who has conducted specific studies on the impact of bitcoin in El Salvador.

“I call it a surprising decision for those of us who study these issues.

– he says – In addition to everything, the choice was characterized by a strong informality, it was announced via Twitter. Sure, it sparked approval from cryptocurrency enthusiasts, but it also exposed the country to suspicion of speculation. In any case, the choice was not adequately discussed in Parliament and was not shared with businesses.

And very few in El Salvador are familiar with bitcoin ”.

Vargas continues: “Right from the start, there were practical problems, both for the app made available to the Government and for the automatic cash machine in which to make transactions. There were opacities in their handling. People can’t operate quickly. In the population there is a generalized distrust of this provision, and so too among entrepreneurs and economic operators ”.

So why did Bukele take such a risky position? “In him there is this tendency to make provocative choices, of great media impact. He wants to appear as an innovator – explains the economist -. However, it must be added that the economic situation of the country is not so happy, the budgets of the Bukele government have been targeted by the Court of Auditors, the Executive has taken highly disputed positions, has removed the Attorney General and this has provoked tensions with Washington. All this has made it more difficult to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, which in fact has not yet arrived.

The bitcoin ‘gimmick’ represents a kind of Plan B to attract international investors.

Thirdly, there is also, perhaps, the intention to speculate, but it is a very naïve intention “.

The “dangerous game” of speculation. After the entry into force of the Bitcoin law on September 7, in effect, “the price started to fall rapidly and continuously. In those early days, the government bought 700 bitcoins, in four different moments, but with the fall in the price it came to have a consistent ‘loss’.

Quite a few doubts have been raised about the implications of an attempt at speculation by the government. In the face of the accusations, there was silence, but as it happens after September 19 there have been no more new purchases, despite the fact that the price has dropped a lot.

The situation has changed since the beginning of October, when the price started to rise again, reaching around 60 thousand US dollars for each bitcoin in the middle of the month. In this case, the president celebrated the price increase ”. In recent weeks, El Salvador has again intervened with the purchase of additional bitcoins, in the face of the drop in their price, acting with dynamics similar to those of a central bank, but with respect to a currency which by its definition is unhooked by any monetary authority.

But it remains to be seen that this is good news:“Since the automatic convertibility mechanism was developed – people can turn their bitcoins into dollars and withdraw them in an ATM – if the price rises, the government must provide more dollars in cash for each bitcoin exchanged and the approved escrow. for this it may be insufficient.Meanwhile, the government risks accumulating more expensive bitcoins and increases the risk for public finances in the event of a decline in bitcoin. Still, the price increase could incentivize the recycling of bitcoins purchased with dollars obtained by illicit means, and then exchanged thanks to the government mechanism. It remains to be seen whether current legislation can prevent this kind of possibility ”.

In the end, “The provision is not inclusive.In the country, most of the population does not have the possibility to keep bitcoin ‘frozen’, hoping to earn something if the price rises, and this can favor some people more than others, as happens in any speculative investment.Those who have more information earn, those who are vulnerable lose more ”.

In short, a mechanism has been created whereby if the price falls, it is a problem, and if it rises anyway, even if for different reasons. And it is logical to ask: who benefits from all this?