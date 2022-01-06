El Salvador is working on 20 bills

Nayib Bukele is really looking forward to the “Volcano Bond“. In practice, it is the bonds on Bitcoin that the government of El Salvador would like to issue shortly. Obviously, however, not without a complete legal and financial framework. This is why the Executive is working on as many as 20 bills that will have precisely this objective.

El Salvador ready to issue bonds on Bitcoin: the Vulcano Bonds

The Head of the Treasury, Alejandra Zelaya, to the microphones of de El Mundo, revealed that the Government is working on 20 bills able to create a complete legal and financial framework to accompany and manage the issuance of Bitcoin bond. These will regulate the issuance of securities in cryptocurrency so as to guarantee the feasibility of the Vulcano Bonds. In fact, Zelaya stated:

This will provide a legal framework and legal certainty for all who buy Bitcoin Bonds.

In addition, they will use the $ 1 billion required by the bond issue to finance construction work on the Bitcoin City. This will thus be able to guarantee not only digital and technological education, but also geothermal energy for the whole city and for the mining of cryptocurrency. The city will make use of extraction plants powered by geothermal energy produced by a volcano. That is why the bonds were renamed “Vulcan Bond”.

Even the official confirmed that they are already preparing a first offer of a bond from 1 billion dollars in bitcoin. These funds will be able to honor the maturity of an issue of Eurobonds $ 800 million in January 2023. Here’s what he confirmed on the matter: