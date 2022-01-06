El Salvador, laws for Bitcoin bonds are on the way

El Salvator, small country in Central America, it is now known for having taken important political choices in order to facilitate the massive adoption of Bitcoin.

El Salvador, where Bitcoin is legal currency

In fact, last year the country famous for its beautiful beaches on the Pacific Ocean declared Bitcoin legal tender currency.

This means that the companies of the country today are forced to accept payments in BTC, if they have the technological means to do so.

Obviously this important political move, in addition to being praised by the great supporters of the queen of cryptocurrencies, gives us a clear signal of how this extraordinary economic revolution can no longer be ignored even by big governments.

Bitcoin bonds

But El Salvador’s crusade does not end here, in these days the country has in fact announced that it wants to work for to be able to issue shortly – Bitcoin bonds.

More precisely, the Minister of Finance stated that the Government will very soon send circ20 bills to initiate, define and structure legal to this great legislative novelty.

To have then confirmed the news via Twitter, the most popular social network of the crypto community where news arrives in real time, was the president himself, Nayib Bukele.

The Bitcoin city

The final goal, of this important political maneuver of El Salvador, is to issue during this new solar year approximately $ 1 billion in bonds, half then convert it into BTC and the other half use it for infrastructure and mining of the currency itself.

It is therefore clear that the government is trying to create a real one Bitcoin City, to host and benefit all the biggest supporters of the crypto currency.